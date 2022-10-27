NEWFANE — Barker is back in a sectional field hockey final. A real shocker, huh? Except this was almost the year the Raiders went home early.
Almost.
Countless corners and scoring opportunities were fruitless and two overtime periods yielded no goals, as the longer No. 2 Barker allowed sixth-seeded Eden hang around, the more confidence it gained in the possibility of winning Thursday’s Section VI Class C semifinal at Newfane High School.
When the game went to a shootout, the thought of a sectional championship game without Barker wasn’t just a pipe dream. But Ashlin Cole, the 10th and final shooter of the first round, swept around Eden goalie Sophie Donovan for the game-winning goal.
The win puts Barker into the sectional final for the 20th time in 21 years and will face top-seeded Akron — which beat Roy-Hart 10-0 — for the 14th time in that span at 7 p.m. Wednesday at West Seneca West High School.
“I think they have a lot of grit,” Barker co-head coach Karin Menz said. “They have a lot of drive and they really push to carry that tradition. They want it.”
On paper, Barker (12-4) was supposed to blow past a three-win Eden team, but the goals never came. Even in the shootout Eden was difficult to put away. Hannah Barrett scored to go up 1-0 and Donovan made a big stop on Barker’s Mia Herman in the first round.
Miya Goodale and Alexis Weeks scored to give Barker the lead and a chance to win on a save by Lilly Monthony, but Eden’s Meeah Wegrzynowski scored to extend the game.
Cole made a move around Donovan so that all she had to do was slide the ball into the net, but she wasn’t even looking at the keeper. Cole just wanted to make sure she heard the sound of the ball hitting the back of the goal.
“It’s my senior season so I’m not going down without a fight, as people say,” Cole said. “I told myself there was no way this (shot) was not going in. … I just waited until I heard (the ball hit) that board and then I was like, ‘Heck yeah, man.’”
Now the question becomes whether Barker can solve the Akron problem. The Tigers have been everyone’s problem the last three seasons, winning 42 of 46 games.
Although they swept Barker during the regular season behind 4-0 and 2-0 wins, the Raiders believe they can win behind a solid performance. They have lost the last five games against the Tigers, including the sectional final in 2020 and 2021.
“The last time we played Akron, there were opportunities we didn’t capitalize on,” Barker co-head coach Aileen Gilbert said. “We’re working hard in practice and we always tell them to play Barker field hockey. We play our game.”
Hamburg 2, Starpoint 0
Third-seeded Hamburg scored two goals in critical moments to upend No. 2 Starpoint on its own turf in a Class B sectional semifinal.
Lisa Basil scored 3 minutes, 7 seconds into the third quarter for the game’s first goal and Peyton Ayer scored less than 5 minutes into the fourth quarter to add some insurance in the win. The Bulldogs advance to face No. 1 Iroquois in the final at 5 p.m. Wednesday at West Seneca West.
This is the second season in a row Starpoint has lost in the semifinals, falling in overtime to Iroquois last year.
The Spartans finished the season 9-7, finished second in ECIC II and are slated to return to three of their top-five scorers next season.
