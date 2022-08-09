Stan&Sal.jpg

From left, 60-year-old Stan Tubinis and 15-year-old Sal Constantino each aced a hole Saturday during a tournament at Hyde Park Golf Club.

Holes-in-one come at all ages at Hyde Park Golf Club.

The Niagara Falls city course saw two hit during a tournament Saturday, a feat most regulars couldn’t remember happening in its recent history.

Fifteen-year-old Sal Constantino hit the first of his career on hole No. 15, while 60-year-old Stan Tubinis carded his sixth on No. 17.

River Oaks GC

Brandon Mumaw and Ali Matters won the men’s and women’s club championships over the weekend, Mumaw with a 74-77-151 and Matters with a 79-76-155.

Mumaw beat second-place Jeff Schauger by six strokes, while Matters cruised through the ladies’ field, besting Karen Mazurkiewicz by 16.

On the men’s side, flight winners were: AA — Roger Rusch, 157; A — John Boutet, 165; B — James Deakin, 170; C — Craig Toth, 178; and D — Mark Amico, 174.

Among the ladies: A — Gayle Piershalski, 182; B — Lisa Coughlin, 200; and C — Cathie Guleno, 193.

