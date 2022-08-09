Holes-in-one come at all ages at Hyde Park Golf Club.
The Niagara Falls city course saw two hit during a tournament Saturday, a feat most regulars couldn’t remember happening in its recent history.
Fifteen-year-old Sal Constantino hit the first of his career on hole No. 15, while 60-year-old Stan Tubinis carded his sixth on No. 17.
River Oaks GC
Brandon Mumaw and Ali Matters won the men’s and women’s club championships over the weekend, Mumaw with a 74-77-151 and Matters with a 79-76-155.
Mumaw beat second-place Jeff Schauger by six strokes, while Matters cruised through the ladies’ field, besting Karen Mazurkiewicz by 16.
On the men’s side, flight winners were: AA — Roger Rusch, 157; A — John Boutet, 165; B — James Deakin, 170; C — Craig Toth, 178; and D — Mark Amico, 174.
Among the ladies: A — Gayle Piershalski, 182; B — Lisa Coughlin, 200; and C — Cathie Guleno, 193.
