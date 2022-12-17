For the first time in it’s 64-year history the Porter Cup will be a combined men’s and women’s event.
Tournament officials announced that this year there will be both a Men’s and Women’s Division consisting of 54 Players in each Division with alternating tee times.
Tournament co director Dena Armstrong said “We’re excited with this new change. This new format will give area golf enthusiasts the opportunity to see top women amateur golfers as well as the top men over a four day period.”
The Porter Cup will be held July 12-15 at Niagara Falls Country Club and once again M&T Bank will be the major sponsor.
Tarlczyk wins gold for Flips Gymnastics
Teagan Talrczyk became the 2022 Hula Invitational XCel Silver Vault Championship in West Seneca with a meet high score of 9.45.
She also placed third on beam with a 9.15 and sixth in the all-around with a 36.40, while also scoring a 9.05 on the uneven bars. Teammate Broodlyn Placta placed third in the floor exercise (9.15) and fourth on vault (9.00) in her age group. Madelyn Moyer placed sixth on bars (9.20).
In XCel gold, Maya Anderson was sixth on bars and fourth on beam, while Kayla Shaw was third on floor (9.025) and sixth on vault.
Level 2 competition saw two gymnasts score over 9.00. Norah Karkau scored a 9.30 on bars and a 9.10 on vault. Lennon Luzier had a 9.10 on bars. Teammate Maggie Fera came close to scoring 9s by scoring 8.90 on both beam and floor.
Ransomville Speedway season passes now available
RANSOMVILLE — Ransomville Speedway season passes are now available for purchase for the 2023 season.
Passes are $295 before Jan. 1, and will be $335. Passes purchased as gifts will be sent out via gift certificates. Season passes will include all REGULAR Friday night shows and the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modified Summer Nationals. VIP Grandstand Parking for the 2023 season is available for $50. Pit season passes are also available to purchase for $595.
Past season ticket holders were sent renewal letters that they should receive soon. Contact the speedway office at (716) 791-3602 or email raceransomville@gmail.com for any questions and to purchase Season Passes.
The 2023 schedules are coming along and will be released in the coming weeks. The 2023 schedule for the “Big R” will feature the return of the All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars, the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds, Empire Super Sprints, and the return to the United States for the Southern Ontario Sprints. There will also be two Sportsman Super DIRTcar Series events at Ransomville in 2023. More shows will be announced over the coming weeks.
An update regarding the 2023 “Little R” schedule will be released soon.
Sunday Over-50 Niagara Falls Alumni Hockey League
The Wild beat the Kings 3-2 behind a goal and two assists from Bill Cline. Mark Gramza chipped in a goal and an assist. Jeff Swann and Ken Browning both had a goal and an assist for the Kings.
The Bruins edged the Flyers 6-4, as Dave Gilmet and Mark Procknal both had two goals and an assist. Chris Brosius had two goals and an assist for the Flyers.
The Sabres blanked the Leafs 4-0. Armand DeBan had a goal and two assists, while Dan Pedlow had a goal and an assist.
The Rangers nipped the Canadiens 4-3. Louie Zaninovich, Peter Herbst, Rich Fike and Jeff Ceier all had a goal. Lance Turton had three assists. Mark Seider had a goal and an assist.
Week 14 standings: 1. Sabres (12-1-1); 2. Leafs (10-4); 3. Rangers (8-5-1); 4. Wild (6-5-3); 5. Bruins (6-7-1); 6. Canadiens (2-7-5); 7. Kings (2-9-3); 7. Flyers (3-11).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.