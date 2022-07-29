Niagara Aquatics Club sent nine swimmers to the Gold division of the Niagara LSC LC Championships last weekend, all of whom placed in the top 21 of at least one event.
Jonathan Cordle was the top performer, placing top 10 in seven events among boys ages 10 and under. He was fifth in the 100-meter freestyle, seventh in the 50 breaststroke, eighth in the 50 free, 50 backstroke and 200 free, and ninth in the 100 back and 50 butterfly.
Jordan Kirchberger dazzled in the butterfly, finishing third in the 50 and fourth in the 100 among girls 11-12. She was also 14th in the 50 free, 16th in the 200 individual medley, 17th in the 100 free and 18th in the 200 free.
Maddie Martino had a pair of top-five finishes among 13-14 girls in the breaststroke, third in the 100 and fifth in the 200. She also placed 20th in the 50 free.
Emma Hasely finished top-10 twice among 10U girls in the backstroke, ninth in both the 50 and 100. She was also 12th in the 50 free and 17th in the 100 free.
Joey Cassenti had three top-15 finishes among 10U boys: 11th in the 50 fly, 14th in the 50 free and 15th in the 200 free.
Maggie Frischholz was 15th in the 200 free for 10U girls, 18th in the 50 free and 20th in the 100 free. Jack Bair was 17th for 10U boys in both the 50 back and 100 free, as well as 20th in the 50 free. Jenna Achtyl rounded out the 10U squad with a 20th-place finish in the girls 50 free.
Jackson Reese was the final competitor, placing 21st in boys 11-12 50 free and 28th in the 100 free.
The Niagara swimmers also got in on a relay, with Cassenti, Frischholz, Bair and Achtyl teaming up to take 17th in the mixed open 200 free relay.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Niagara PAL Summer League
• Sophie Auer dropped 25 points and Aliza Whitehead added 22 more for Lew-Port in a 63-40 win over North Tonawanda.
Emily Zander scored 21 while Lily Day had nine for the Lady Jacks.
• Ava Devoll scored seven points to lead Niagara Wheatfield over Newfane, 28-14. Sienna Bower put up five in the loss.
• Ava Anastasi scored 16 points and Maddie Schmidt chipped in eight as Starpoint dropped Niagara Falls, 50-15. Genesis James scored three for NF.
• Week 5 standings: L-P, 5-0; NW, 3-2; NT, 3-2; Star, 3-2; NF, 1-4; Newfane, 0-5.
GOLF
River Oaks GC
Mike Krywcum and Tom Dundas teamed up to win the 2022 Men's Invitational last weekend, shooting a 165 over four nine-hole formats — best ball, scramble, scotch and shamble aggregate.
Flight winners were: 1 — Ryan Breier and Rob Utz, 173; 2 — John Zahner and Marc Richel, 167; 3 — Andy Pappano and Matt Pappano, 168; 4 — Andy Constantino and Mark Hoffman, 168; 5 — Luke Donigan and Josh Withrow, 173; 6 — Christian Karnath and Mike Karnath, 174; 7 — Justin Schoen and Jeff Ryan, 177; and 8 — Rick Victor and Steve Nappo, 173.
HORSESHOES
Lockport Horseshoe League
• Charlie Buttery went 3-1-1 and posted the high five-game handicap (399) and single-game scratch (37) scores to lead Medina Dental over Mindy's Place at Niagara Hotel, 17.5-12.5. Jim Watson and Jeff Wozniak also went 3-2 in the win.
Anthony Klineline put up a 4-1 record in the loss.
• Matt Page went 5-0 and Joe LaJoie was 4-1 for Attitudes in a 21.5-8.5 win over E&M Properties.
Dave Kulak went 3-2 for E&M but posted the high give-game handicap (389) and single-game scratch (51) scores.
• Kyle Hinkley, Sandy Colley and Roxie Swan all went 3-2 to lead Pizza Oven over Smoke Rings, 15.5-14.5.
Gopher Ground was 5-0 for Smoke Rings and had the high five-game handicap (422) and single-game scratch (62) scores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.