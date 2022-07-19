The Niagara Pioneer Express Under-17 boys travel team took first place in the 37th annual Bison Logo Niagara Pioneer International Soccer Tournament.
The Express won all four matches in the tournament, only giving up one goal over the course of the weekend.
The Express opened with a 2-1 comeback win against Wayne United. Drew Leardini began the comeback, drawing and converting on a penalty shot to make the score 1-1 just before halftime. Steven Varallo scored the game-winner with 2 minutes left on a volley from 20 yards out.
The opening game comeback was followed up with a convincing 4-0 shutout of Irondequoit. Drew Leardini had a hand in all four goals, finishing with one goal and three assists. Luke Leardini also had a goal and an assist, while Ryan Bergstrom and Peter Aversa each scored once.
The final match of the group stage saw the Express take down West Seneca United 3-0. Luke Leardini opened the scoring off an assist from Drew Leardini 10 minutes into the match. Drew Leardini scored the final two goals, being sent in on a breakaway from Varallo and later drawing and converting a penalty.
The championship match featured a rematch with Wayne United. Josh Desilva scored the opening goal on an assist from Drew Leardini just before halftime. Drew Leardini headed home a cross late in the match from Erik Parkes to close out the scoring.
Goalkeeper Nathan Russell produced three shutouts over the weekend, conceding just the one goal. Russell had strong defensive help from Joey Mullen, Parkes, Brody Burnham, Luke Radke, Owen Sweeney, Matt Skurski, Dylan Ljiljanich and David Kennedy.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Niagara PAL Girls Summer League
Another summer, another slate of top local high school players battling in the Niagara PAL Girls Summer League.
• In Week 1, Niagara Wheatfield opened play with a 17-10 win over Niagara Falls, getting seven points from Emily Beutel. Jhonnea Harris and Nalayah Bradley scored three apiece for NF.
Sophie Auer dropped 21 points and Emily Mountain scored 11 for Lew-Port in a 59-27 win over Starpoint, which got 12 points from Ava Anastasi.
Emily Zander scored a week-best 23 points for North Tonawanda, which beat Newfane 43-21. Sienna Bower scored 10 in the loss.
• In Week 2, Anastasi scored 20 and Megan Milleville added 15 for Starpoint in a 53-28 win over Newfane, which got 14 points from Mya Brandon.
Ava DeVoll scored 14 for Wheatfield in a 27-23 win over NT. Brittany Day was the top Lady Jack with nine points.
Lew-Port beat the Falls, 48-25, behind 17 points from Aliza Whitehead. Ma'siyah Porter scored six in the loss.
• In Week 3, Lew-Port picked up another win, 35-28 over Newfane, this time being led by Emma Steiner's 20 points. Bower once again led Newfane with 13.
Zander dropped 18 and Anabelle Day scored 12 more as NT beat NF, 48-17. Porter had nine for the Falls.
Anastasi scored nine more points for Starpoint in a 31-16 win over NW, which got six points from Brandon.
GOLF
River Oaks GC
Bob Crooks and Karen Mazurkiewicz won low gross at the Senior Club Championships, which were held July 9-10. Crooks shot a 36-hole 150 while Mazurkiewicz carded a 165.
Dave Carlton (135) won low net for the men while Yolanda Jakubowski (144) did the same for the women.
Gross flight winners were: 50-54 Men — Dave Squires, 156; 55-59 Men — Roger Rusch, 155; 60-64 Men — Tom Brady, 150; 65-69 Men — Fred Gigliotti, 155; 70-74 Men — Jake Jakubowski, 157; 75+ Men — Vinny Bonura; Senior Ladies — Debbie Learman, 198; Super-Senior Ladies — Karen Syruws, 192.
Net winners were: 50-54 Men — Bob Stolfo, 149; 55-59 Men — Mark Walz, 146; 60-64 Men — Jeff Miller, 143; 65-69 Men — Craig Toth, 145; 70-74 Men —Dick Phillips 128; 75+ Men — Denny Dahl; Super-Senior Ladies — Dee Igiel, 146.
HORSESHOES
Lockport Horseshoe League
Five weeks in, little has been decided in the Lockport Horseshoe League.
Smoke Rings and Attitudes lead the standings at 3-1-1 apiece, their only meeting a tie. Pizza Oven is third at 3-2, followed by E&M Properties and Medina Dental at 2-3 and Niagara Hotel at 1-4.
To open the season, Medina beat the Hotel 21-9 behind a 4-1 showing from John Klosin, who also posted the high single-game scratch score of 49. Niagara was led by Josh Letergey, who was 2-2-1 and had the high five-game handicap score of 3-2.
Other results from this season are as follows:
• Smoke Rings 16.5, Pizza Oven 13.5 — Randy Ground (SR) 2-2-1, high single 63; Pedro Page (PO) 3-1-1, high five 328
• Attitudes 22, E&M Properties 8 — TJ Stahli (A) 3-1-1, high five 423, high single 61; Amber Berry, Hannah Berry and Dave Kulak (E&M) 2-3
• Smoke Rings 15, Attitudes 15 — Leroy Stafford (SR) 4-1; Jerry Page (A) 4-1, high five 440, high single 54
• E&M Properties 17, Medina Dental 13 — Diane LaRuffa (E&M) 4-1, high five 406, high single 44; Jim Cox (MD) 3-2
• Pizza Oven 22, Niagara Hotel 8 — Pedro Page (PO) 5-0, high five 426, high single 44; Scott Huntington (NH) 2-3
• Pizza Oven 19, Medina Dental 11 — Robin Botting, Sandy Colley, Phil Winters (PO) 3-2; Jim Cox (MD) 3-2, high five 370; Rich Wozniak (MD) 2-3, high single 38
• Attitudes 16, Niagara Hotel 14 — Robert Kuligoski (A) 4-1, high five 376; John Klosin (NH) 5-0, high single 48
• Smoke Rings 18, E&M Properties 12 — Gopher Ground (SR) high five 412; Diane LaRuffa (E&M) 4-1, high single 56
• E&M Properties 19.5, Niagara Hotel 10.5 — Rich Mehls (E&M) 5-0, high five 398; Dave Kulak (E&M) 3-2, high single 49; Paul Webster (NH) 3-2
• Attitudes 22, Pizza Oven 8 — Joe Lajoie (A) 4-0-1, high five 397; Carolyn Slaughter (A) 4-1, high single 49; Pedro Page (PO) 3-2
• Smoke Rings 16.5, Medina Dental 13.5. — Gopher Ground (SR) 3-2, high five 406, high single 63; Jim Cox, Adrion Dobbs (MD) 3-2
• Medina Dental 18.5, Attitudes 11.5 — Charlie Buttery (MD) 4-1, high single 50; Jim Cox (MD) 4-1, high five 399; TJ Stahli (A) 2-2-1
• Niagara Hotel 20, Smoke Rings 10 — Josh Leturgey (NH) 4-0-1, high five 393; Art Johnson (SR) 3-1-1, high single 55
• Pizza Oven 20, E&M Properties 10 — Kyle Hinkley, Phil Winters, Robin Botting (PO) 3-1-1; Diane LaRuffa (E&M) 3-2, high five 392, high single 51
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.