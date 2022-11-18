The DeSales Catholic School co-ed swim team started their season in late September as part of the Neumann Catholic Swim League. Students as young as Kindergarten make up the 22-person team.
This year the Knights are captained by the following eighth-graders who are competing in their final season for DeSales: Bethany Case, Jordan Kirchberger and Dylan Lamont. This fearsome trio of swimmers have embarked on their final swim season for DeSales as they prepare to move on to their respective high schools next fall. DeSales Swim Team Coordinator, Carmine Lamont had this to say, “Each has played a strong role on the DeSales swim team over the years and will surely be missed. With the talent that each of these swimmers possess they will surely be welcomed enthusiastically by their high school swim teams.”
The team welcomed the following new Knights to the swim team this year: Addison Beiter, Silvia Hay, Luke Mullaney and Amelia Pettit.
The Knights are welcoming back the following swimmers for another great season: Bethany Case, Joseph Cassenti, Jonathan Cordle, Evelyn Couturier, Alexa DeFlippo, Delilah Harrer, Harrison Hathaway, Robert Hathaway Weston Henning, Samantha Fox, Jude Genewick, Kennedy King, Jordan Kirchberger, Dylan Lamont, Margaret Manning, Rileigh Rankie, Jack Stockton, and Caroline Webster.
Swim team is just one of the many great sports programs offered at DeSales. DeSales is eastern Niagara County’s only Catholic School, welcoming students of all faiths in preschool through eighth grade.
GOLF
Gothic Hill
• Jim Watson Jr. recorded his first hole-in-one on the No. 9 hole, using a pitching wedge on the 138-yard green. Watson’s father, Jim Sr., has three hole-in-ones and was the witness.
• Will Lederer also scored his first career hole-in-one on the No. 9 hole using an 8 club that belonged to his father Max Lederer, a longtime Lockport High School coach. Lederer sank the shot during the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Lockport state cross country championship reunion.
• Georgeann Constantino hit a hole-in-one on the No. 6 hole from 135 yards out, witnessed by Kathy Polito.
