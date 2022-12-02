Two DeSales swimmers secured first place finishes at the Neumann League swim championships, held Nov. 13 at the University at Buffalo.
Joseph Cassenti, swimming in the 8-and-under age group, brought in two first-place finishes with the 25-yard butterfly and 100 individual medley, while Dylan Lamont in the 11-and-over age group, earned a first-place finish in the 200 IM. The team earned first place in their division in all three age groups: 8-and-under, 9/10 and 11-and-over. Overall, the team came in third place out of 15 teams.
Addison Beiter with a third-place finish in the 25 breaststroke in the 8-and-under division.The medley relay team of Jack Stockton, Rileigh Rankie, Cassenti and Silvia Hay touched the wall first earning another championship gold for the team. Stockton, Cassenti and Hay also teamed up with Jude Genewick for the freestyle relay, coming in fourth.
In the 9-10 division, Jonathan Cordle brought in a second place finish in the 50 freestyle and a third place in the 50-yard backstroke.
The 11-and-over division which included graduating eighth-graders Bethany Case, Jordan Kirchberger and Dylan Lamont excelled. In addition to earning first in the 200 IM, Dylan Lamont also took second in the 50 breaststroke. Bethany Case finished fourth in the 200 freestyle, while Jordan Kirchberger was third in both the 200 IM and 50 butterfly. The relay team of Weston Henning, Lamont, Jordan Kirchberger and Case came in third in the medley relay. Case, Lamont and Kirchberger also teamed up with Samantha Fox for third in the freestyle relay, as well.
Mike Gramza had a hat trick and an assist as the Wild beat the Rangers 7-3. Bill Cline chipped in two goals and an assist, while Steve Bunce had three helpers. Lancer Turton had a goal and an assist for the Rangers.
Rob Nashwinter had two goals and two assists to send the Bruins past the Kings, 7-4. Mark Procknal had two goals and an assist, while Tony Steward added a goal and two assists. Jeff Norgren had two goals for the Kings.
Will Leatherland and Armand DeBan had two goals apiece as the Sabres beat the Flyers 5-4. Ken Johnson had two goals and two assists for the Flyers.
The Leafs beat the Candiens 5-4 behind two goals from Mike Sloma. John Peterson chipped in a goal and two assists. Mark Seider had two goals and an assist for the Canadiens.
Week 12 standings: 1. Sabres (10-1-1); 2. Leafs (9-3); 3. Rangers (7-4-1); 4. Wild (5-4-3); 5. Bruins (5-7); 6. Canadiens (2-6-4); 7. Flyers (3-9); 8. KIngs (1-8-3).
Ransomville Speedway
The Tezos All-Star Circuit of Champions sprint cars will be returning to the Ransomville Speedway on July 7, 2023. Last season, Kokomo, Indiana’s Parker Price-Miller used a green-white-checkered restart to take the lead and win in a race that pocketed him $12,000.
The race last season was the first race for the All-Star Circuit of Champions at the Big R in over 20 years. Kelly Kinser won the series’ inaugural visit back on May 26, 2000.
The 2023 edition will see the All-Stars racing for $15,000 -to-win. Support divisions and ticketing options for the 2023 race will be released early next year.
Ransomville’s 2022 campaign will officially close on Saturday with the awards banquet at Lewiston 2 Fire Hall. The Awards Banquet will highlight the accomplishments of this past season, and honor the 2022 track champions Mat Williamson, Derek Wagner, Josh Pangrazio, Cole Susice, and Noah Mamo.
