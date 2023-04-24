Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass in the second half against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game Nov. 6, 2022, in Detroit. The New York Jets signed quarterback Tim Boyle to a one-year contract as a backup Thursday, April 6, 2023. Boyle served as a backup in Green Bay for three seasons to Rodgers who said last month his intention is to play for the Jets this season. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)