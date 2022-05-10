Angelina DiTullio perfects time juggling to become Newfane's first 6-sport athlete

NEWFANE — Multi-sport athletes are fading. Three-sport athletes are even more rare. Angelina DiTullio scoffs.
Balancing sports with schoolwork, jobs and friends is often too much for kids to handle, or at least too much for them to desire to handle. DiTullio bucked the increasing trend by becoming the first Newfane High School athlete to letter in six sports during a school year.
DiTullio got a taste of dual-sporting last year when COVID-19 altered the athletic calendar. When the schedule normalized, she wasn’t ready to give anything up. So in the fall, DiTullio took part in both soccer and cheerleading. In the winter, she had basketball and cheer, and she is finishing the year playing lacrosse and softball.
On top of all her sports, she drives to Williamsville for a part-time job and will finish in the top-15 in her class academically. It becomes exhausting and can be draining on mental health, but DiTullio was determined to make history.
“I guess it was just becoming an overachiever,” DiTullio said. “There were some boys who were dual-sporting, but I wanted to be the only athlete to play six sports. That was mainly my top reason — I wanted to make history.”
Kennedy Sears has been DiTullio’s coach in three of her sports this year — cheerleading and lacrosse — and offered encouragement as DiTullio debated whether or not to embark on her quest.
“I didn’t want her to burn herself out because she was one of the top players on the (lacrosse) team,” Sears said. “I wanted to make sure she was going to be able to do all of this and play to her best potential. She said she could do it and I said, ‘If you think you can take this on, then I’ll support you and I’ll always be here to help you.’”
Initially, DiTullio only planned to cheer in the fall, but she built a bond with Sears, who suggested cheering again during basketball season. Once basketball season concluded, softball coach Megan Forsyth offered a chance to play despite never competing during her high school career.
Fall cheerleading never conflicted with soccer games, while DiTullio basketball always took precedence over cheerleading in winter.
Lacrosse is DiTullio’s primary sport in the spring, so softball takes a backseat if both teams have games on the same day. She attends lacrosse practice before heading to softball practices, but cannot compete in a game for two separate sports on the same day.
“I don’t know how someone can take on that many things and still be at the top of her class,” Sears said. “It’s amazing the work that she puts in. She always comes to practice with high energy and she’s always ready to go. She’s always wanting to do more and wanting the girls to do better. She’s a great leader.”
•••
Throughout this season, DiTullio has been a key contributor in each sport she’s played. She finished fourth on Newfane’s soccer team with nine points in the fall and leads the Panthers with 20 points in lacrosse, while ranking second on the team with 13 goals.
DiTullio has played in five of Newfane’s nine softball games this season due to lacrosse getting top priority, but she is a starting left fielder when able to play.
It would be easy for teammates to balk at the idea of a player hopping into the starting lineup despite missing games and practices while they make a full-time commitment without playing time. But the players have accepted the goal DiTullio is attempting to achieve.
“I think they see her work ethic and they know that even though she’s not here full-time, when she’s here she gives it her all,” Forsyth said. “She wants to be here as much as she can and they see that and they respect that being a six-sport athlete is big for her.”
DiTullio was perhaps most successful on the basketball court. DiTullio led the Niagara-Orleans League in steals (114) and assists (57) while finishing ninth in points (148) this winter. Coach Kevin Klumpp rarely had to worry about conflict since basketball was her top priority, but his willingness to allow DiTullio to play wouldn’t have wavered if it was secondary.
“We need participation to go up because schools are offering so much now that there’s just not enough athletes to go around,” Klumpp said. “The negative is that you have to start playing around with schedules to fit the needs of these kids, but there should be special circumstances.”
Dual-sporting has been a controversial endeavor at times because some believe a part-time player takes away potential opportunity for playing time or success from a full-time member of a team. Newfane has seen dual-sport athletes previously, as Josh Everett was going to attempt to play five sports before COVID-19 hit in 2020.
Rules may be altered for a dual-sport athlete, but Klumpp says there is also an understanding the player may have to make concessions if they are not part of the team full-time.
“If she’s not there all the time, her playing time might be down because of it,” Klumpp said. “You might have to modify it, but everyone knows the situation you’re in.”
A month remains in DiTullio’s high school athletic career, and although she may compete in intramural sports, she believes her competitive days will end at Newfane. However, the balancing act will continue in college.
DiTullio plans to attend St. John’s University, where she will have a dual major in criminal justice and international affairs while minoring in Arabic. She hopes to become a lawyer in the federal government, an international lawyer or enter the military to become an officer with the Judge Advocate Generals.
Balancing sports has been a precursor for managing her studies at St. John’s. Since she has been able to manage her time well enough to play two sports, have a job and study, DiTullio believes she can handle college.
“Dual-sporting will be good for my dual major,” DiTullio said. “I’ve been able to juggle sports and school and now I’ll be going to school just focusing on my academics. I won’t have athletics to draw me back at any point. I think it’ll be good because (sports) is a warm up.”
Now that DiTullio has achieved the history desired, the constant motion has taken hold at times, especially with graduation in sight. The nights she’s able to spend at home are therapeutic, but it doesn’t mean she wants to quit any of her sports.
“This last stretch with a month left in sports has been getting a little tiring, especially with school coming to an end,” DiTullio said. “But I couldn’t see myself stopping or quitting at any time. It did get tiring, but I didn’t want to give up.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.