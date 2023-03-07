Niagara’s women’s basketball rise required piecing together multiple parts, but there is one player who makes it all fit.
Angel Parker is never the biggest player on the court. She might not even be the best sometimes. But it’s rare if she isn’t the toughest.
The senior point guard is willing to take bumps in the paint and dive without concern for a loose ball, but her real toughness can’t be quantified by bumps and bruises. A bad play or string of them don’t send her into a tailspin and she stays in pursuit until she accomplishes her mission.
Whether it’s scoring, passing or leading Niagara’s chaotic Hurricane Havoc full-game, full-court press, Parker will do whatever is necessary to win. If she has to yell at a teammate — including her sister, Aaliyah — or reassure them, then that’s what Parker is going to do. The 5-foot-5 fireball even led the team with 6.6 rebounds as a sophomore.
Since signing with the Purple Eagles, Parker has been the foundational presence head coach Jada Pierce wanted to build her program around since saying as much when they began recruiting her as a freshman in high school.
But when second-seeded Niagara takes the court against No. 10 Rider at 3:30 p.m. in the MAAC quarterfinals, Parker has a chance to be the player to build a championship around.
“You can talk about the basketball all night long and, and all that type of stuff, but just the person she is exudes with everybody,” Pierce said. “That's what we've been building towards every year.That same type of feistiness, tenacity, resilience, grit that she brings, you want everyone to have that. Yes, everyone is different and they have different personalities, but at their core, you want them to be like Angel.”
Parker has always had the basketball talent, playing in all 31 games (starting four) as a freshman. But she wasn’t always comfortable being the voice of the team. That took some growth.
As a senior at Cardinal O’Hara, Parker was the team leader, but she didn’t have to be when she was younger. The Cheektowaga native played on high school teams with older Division I players like Summer Hemphill (Buffalo), Nickelle O’Neil and Anndea Zeigler (Canisius), so it wasn’t necessary.
But that’s who Pierce needed Parker to be after her freshman season and she went from averaging 3.8 points in 11.9 minutes per game to 15.3 points in 34.2 minutes per game as a sophomore.
“I think the change was having to direct more and having to be able to make those adjustments and talk to my teammates, understanding their personalities and how they're going to respond to things,” Parker said. “And I think that that took some time to kind of ascertain, but but as time went on, it got better.”
Parker’s high school coach isn’t surprised by her college success. Nick O’Neil saw the talent and leadership attributes at O’Hara, it was just a matter of being healthy and adding other good players around her.
O’Neil believes that Pierce and her staff put Parker in situations to thrive — such as using a press like the one O’Hara utilizes — and he also cited her desire to win.
When Niagara needed Parker to do a little of everything as a sophomore, she did. Last year she led the Purple Eagles with 17 points and 4.9 steals, but with Aaliyah building off her MAAC rookie of the year selection to lead the conference in scoring and steals, the elder Parker hasn’t needed to score as often.
Her impact is still significant, as she ranks second in the conference in steals and was unanimously selected first-team all-MAAC for the second consecutive season.
Parker has accumulated eight 20-point games this season, but there have also been games where she struggled to score and made an impact elsewhere, like a 10-point, 7-assist, 6-rebound, 4-steal performance in an overtime win over Fairfield on Feb. 19.
“If Niagara told her, 'Angel, you have to go get 20 assists,' she would go get 20 assists. She wouldn't worry about scoring,” O’Neil said. “If they wanted her to get 20 rebounds, she would go get 20 rebounds. She's just a player that wants to win and her her desire to win is impeccable. And to me, when they started turning everything around, she was getting other kids to buy in to how she felt.”
As a tandem, Parker and Pierce have made Niagara a place that attracts talented players. Aaliyah signed with Niagara to play with her sister. O’Neil is so enamored with Pierce that he encourages his players to play for the Purple Eagles, including his daughter, Nickelle, who transferred from Saint Peter’s this year.
Niagara Falls resident and O’Hara alumna Amelia Strong transferred from Long Island, while freshman Jade Rutledge chose Niagara and has been a mainstay in the starting lineup.
“I think she understands what what we need,” Pierce said. “It's not just me, but our staff in general, because she talks to all of us about what what she needs to be doing, what the team needs and she's always going put the team first. ... She's worried about making sure that she's taking care of them instead of herself.”
Parker still has eligibility remaining thanks to the COVID-19 extension, but she took part in senior day for the Purple Eagles this year. Whether Parker returns to Niagara next season or not, she has a chance to be a champion whenever she decides to leave.
The Purple Eagles enter the MAAC tournament with six consecutive wins and have won 14 out of 17 in 2023. They have two losses to conference-leading Iona, but Niagara hasn’t had many better chances to reach the NCAA tournament than this season.
It was Parker and her teammates who decided it was time to change the perception of Niagara women’s basketball and it led the team to a program record 16 MAAC wins this season.
“No one likes losing, but I think it's really, really ingrained,” Parker said. “I come from a very competitive family. I know that my teammates are also very, very competitive. So I think we just collectively didn't want to lose and we were going to do whatever possible to make sure that didn't happen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.