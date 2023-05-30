GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A day after struggling on the mound, Niagara County Community College needed a gem and Andrew Bench provided one.
Bench went the distance, allowing one earned run on eight hits and struck out six as the third-seeded Thunderwolves defeated No. 8 St. Cloud Tech 7-1 to stay alive in the NJCAA Division III World Series on Tuesday. The win was the 600th in the career of NCCC head coach Matt Clingersmith.
Niagara Falls native Andrew Stillinger started the scoring for NCCC (44-6) on an RBI single in the top of the first inning to spark a three-run frame. Matthew Procopio followed with a two-run single and then added an RBI double in the third.
Meanwhile, Bench did little to allow St. Cloud Tech (25-12) to snatch any momentum. He had one walk and did not allow an extra-base hit in the game. The lone run came on an RBI single by Blaine Fischer in the top of the ninth, as Bench improved to 5-0 on the season.
Stillinger finished 3 for 5 with two RBIs and stole a pair of bases, while Procopio went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Mitchell Holtz and Owen Stevenson both knocked in runs in the game for the Thunderwolves.
St. Cloud Tech starting pitcher Kayden Swenson was chased after one inning, allowing three earned runs on five hits. It used a total of four pitchers surrendering seven earned runs on 16 hits.
NCCC advances to play the No. 5 Northern Essex-No. 7 Herkimer winner at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Thunderwolves need to win two games to advance to the national championship game and four to win it, while any loss would eliminate them from the tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.