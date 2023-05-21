Mikiah Kreps’ 2023 debut proved she’s still very good at two things — boxing and time management.
And her management team would prefer her time be used even more wisely in the coming months, provided someone is willing to be a dance partner.
The 26-year-old Niagara Falls native improved to 6-0, three knockouts on her career with a TKO victory over Luz Martinez at the Niagara Falls Convention Center in Niagara Falls, Ont., Sunday night.
The official time of the victory was 2:00 of the first round. Kreps floored Martinez (6-6, 3 KOs) with a short left hook right as the bell to end the first round rang. Martinez beat the count after taking a nasty spill to the canvas, landing hard on her lower lumbar region, and the official rendered her OK to continue in the fight. However, the Martinez corner had seen enough punishment, stopped the fight in between the first and second round.
“We were working on that shot (the left hook which resulted in the knockdown) two minutes before we came to the ring,” Kreps said. “I knew at the beginning she was throwing wild shots, and I wanted to take my time because I knew I was going to land a big shot.”
Kreps was not surprised Martinez didn’t answer the bell for the second round.
“When I knocked her down, I felt the impact, and it was a delayed reaction by her so I knew she was hurt,” Kreps said. “I thought the corner made the right decision in stopping the fight,”
“We are grateful for the victory,” said Jamel Herring, former world champion who’s one of her managers at First to Fight Management. “ Definitely would’ve loved for the fight to go a little longer just based off the hard work she put in during training, but overall a win is a win, and this only indicates that she’s ready for next level.”
Kreps didn’t mind the early victory.
“I don’t work overtime,” she said. “I try to get someone out of there as soon as possible.”
Jerry Cesarez, Kreps’ other manager at First to Fight, expounded on that sentiment, and cut no corners as to what he wants Kreps’ future to entail.
“If you have a regional, international or world title between 118-126 pounds, we want to fight you,” he said. “ She’s a fighter that’s coming to win. And she’s more than capable at beating any one of those fighters.”
“If you’re one of those fighters, step up and take the fight. And if you think we’re talking about you, we are probably talking about you.”
Cesarez plans on meeting with promoter Lou DiBella in the coming weeks to map out Kreps’ future, but would like to see her in the ring again, and also fight for a title, as soon as possible.
“I can only speak for myself, but I know I’m ready for the big fights right now,” Kreps said.
