SANBORN — Cory Turner still sees the wrestler in Tristan Davis when she powers through a defender or gets into a scrum for a ground ball. There is no hesitation and certainly no fear when Davis enters any athletic arena.
Anybody who knows Davis isn’t surprised by her fearlessness on a lacrosse field. As a freshman, Davis posted a winning record on the varsity wrestling team. She had never played soccer, but hopped right into the lineup as the starting goalkeeper and was named All-Niagara Frontier League in the fall. She also picked up basketball late and made the varsity team as a sophomore.
Last year Davis exploded for 43 goals in her first varsity lacrosse season. Now, with less than five years of organized experience in the sport, the Niagara Wheatfield junior leads Section VI with 64 goals and is one of only six to surpass 50 thus far.
Perhaps most concerning for opponents attempting to defend Davis is that she is still building confidence, still refining her skills and still looking to become a more complete player.
“I’m willing put my body out there, no matter what,” Davis said. “I’ll dive for anything and put everything on the line.”
Davis has played lacrosse for years, but until seventh grade, it was simply something she enjoyed in the backyard with cousins and friends. She surpassed 40 goals on the modified team her first season and put up 40 more on the junior varsity team the following year.
She would have made Niagara Wheatfield’s varsity team as a freshman had the season not been lost to COVID-19. But with no varsity experience and an abbreviated preseason, Davis quickly became one of the top scorers in Western New York.
Throughout her career, Davis has set goals prior to the season. Usually they are small personal or team milestones. She didn’t know quite what to expect last season, but the success was enough to push her into playing club lacrosse for the first time with Empress Lacrosse, one of the top travel programs in the state.
Her goal coming into this year was to lead the section in goals. Davis has scored less than three goals only once in 16 games and entered Monday with a five-goal lead on Lake Shore/Silver Creek’s Jacella Nephew and a seven-goal lead on Lancaster’s Emma Cimino in the race for the No. 1 goal-scoring spot.
“I think she holds herself to a higher standard,” said Turner, who is in his third year as Niagara Wheatfield’s varsity coach. “She’s very critical of herself. If she makes a mistake, she does everything in her power to fix it. That’s starting to separate her and put her on notice at the top of the section.”
As Davis continues to pump in goals at a high clip, other areas of her game are developing. She had four assists last season and has jumped to 11 thus far in 2022. Now she is fifth in Section VI with 75 points, six behind Nephew and Lake Shore/Silver Creek teammate Ava Tallchief for the top spot.
“There was a groundball and she had both hands on the ground digging in there,” Turner said. “Her determination, her willingness to do the gritty things and to fight for every inch is definitely a carryover from wrestling.”
Her willingness to pass has increased as opponents begin to send face-guards to stop her, and Davis has recorded five assists In the last four games after having six in the first 12. Her 11 assists trail Olivia Rickard’s 12 for the top spot on the team.
“I’m a little more confident in thinking I can give the ball away,” Davis said. “I think passing is one of my weakest points because my mind is running too quick and ready to go. I think it’s just being more confident.”
Even though her assist numbers are rising, the goals haven’t slowed. Davis has 21 over her last four games. She now has nine games with at least four goals, including four of the last five contests.
Turner admits Davis would excel setting up teammates consistently and could also mark an opponent’s top scorer if called upon. But Turner also knows Davis is best when aggressive and he believes she can’t be put on a leash.
“We don’t want to take the Tristan out of Tristan,” Turner said. “... I’m not going to pull a kid like that back. If she does see double-teams — especially when we see higher competition — we want her to feed. But we always talk about strengths and her best strength is goal scoring.”
Davis still has two more regular season games and a postseason left this year and one more high school season next year. The idea of playing collegiate lacrosse is intriguing, but what are her goals for the remainder of her career?
“That’s still in the works,” she said with a smile.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
