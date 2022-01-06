After Notre Dame split, Niagara hockey excited for second half

Niagara University gets back to its Atlantic Hockey conference schedule this weekend with two home games against the Sacred Heart Pioneers at Dwyer Arena.
The Purple Eagles (5-11-2, 4-4-2-1 AHA) are coming off a split against No. 10 Notre Dame last weekend, winning the first game of the series 3-1 on New Year’s Day and losing the second 5-0. The Pioneers (6-6-3, 4-3-2-2) haven’t played a game since Dec. 2, a 4-1 loss to Army.
With the second half of the season underway, NU head coach Jason Lammers likes where his team is at, both on and off the ice. Lammers calls it one of the more connected and committed teams he has been involved with, as the players are constantly working to get better and more consistent.
“That carries over on the ice in terms of what we're doing when we have the puck and what we're doing without the puck,” he said. “We’re really connected that way. That's what helped us beat Notre Dame. I'm really excited to see that turn over into our league play now.”
Niagara has played non-conference games against nationally ranked teams like Michigan, North Dakota and Notre Dame. Those games, while tough, can help to sharpen the team and make it harder to play against, Lammers said.
“We just believe that those games will draw us out and draw us into a place where we're just not overwhelmed by anything or anybody,” he said. “Because we've seen it all before and done it all. We’ve played in some unbelievable buildings this year.”
The win over Notre Dame on New Year's Day, which featured two goals from forward Albin Nilsson and a 27-save performance from goaltender Chad Veltri, is a “real confidence builder,” Lammers said.
“It reminds the players of the belief that they have in themselves and others,” he said. “It’s what people don't see at practice, and the choices they make when they're eating or they're sleeping instead of staying up all night. That it's just like, ‘Oh, this is why we do this, right?’ To feel like this. It reminds them of the potential that's in that room and that they can do anything if they're willing to see it happen and believe in it.”
Lammers would like to see an improvement on special teams, especially with conference play starting up again.
“We just want to raise our awareness of how to stay out of the box, so that we don't have to kill more than a couple of penalties,” he said. “And then we want to continue to squeeze and find a way to get production out of our power play. What we've learned over time here in this conference is that if your special teams are good, then you really set the table well for yourself.”
The team will get Walker Sommer back after a six-game absence with a lower body injury, and that should help propel the offense, Lammers said.
“It's been fun to watch him practice and the dynamic that he brings to our team with pace and ability to score,” he said.
Nilsson leads the team in scoring with six goals and 13 points. Forward Ryan Naumovski is second with five goals and 11 points.
Veltri heads into the weekend with a 2.89 goals against average and a .895 save percentage. Nilsson and Veltri earned Atlantic Hockey weekly awards after the series against Notre Dame. Veltri was named goaltender of the week while Nilsson was named player of the week.
Lammers said he relishes the second half of the college hockey season, and can’t wait to get going this weekend with the conference schedule.
“Now it's cold, and it's dark, and there's snow and there's snow storms and it's like, this is hockey season,” he said. “So, to me, this is really, really fun.”
Tonight’s game is a 7 p.m. start while Saturday's gets underway at 5 p.m. Fans interested in attending the games will have to show proof of vaccination in order to enter. The games will stream on Flohockey.tv, and Frank Gallo’s call can be heard on the Tune-In app.
