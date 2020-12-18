After hot start, NU hockey stumbles against Mercyhurst

LEWISTON — Wednesday night, Niagara came back from a 2-0 deficit to earn a 3-3 tie against Mercyhurst in Pennsylvania (Mercyhurst earned an extra point in the shootout). Friday night, it was the Lakers turn, as they overcame being down 4-1 at one point in the first period to earn a 7-4 victory at Dwyer Arena.
For the Purple Eagles (1-2-2, 0-2-2 Atlantic Hockey), who saw a win against a conference foe evaporate, the loss was a bitter pill to swallow.
“I’m disappointed for our guys, just because I think there's greatness in there,” head coach Jason Lammers said after the game. “That's not necessarily the team we want to be.”
Mercyhurst (2-3-1, 1-0-1-1, AHA) opened the scoring just over a minute into the game, when a rebound hit Ludwig Stenlund and bounced past Niagara netminder Chad Veltri. Four seconds later, Walker Sommer tied the game at one. From there, Jared Brandt and Jack Billings scored to make it 3-1, with Sommer adding his second of the game to make it 4-1, all before the halfway point of the first period.
Then it was all downhill, as Mercyhurst stormed back, evening the score at four heading into the first intermission. The Lakers took the lead in the second period, and never looked back.
Lammers said the team needs to handle success better.
“Oftentimes, handling success in life is harder than handling failures,” he said. “You just have to handle success. I thought we started to hope that we were going to get a fifth goal and it was going to be point night instead of working, and we got away from our work. We're a work-based team where the system is the star, and we got away from that.”
After having four quick goals go in to start the game, Niagara couldn’t find the fifth goal, despite putting considerable pressure on Mercyhurst goaltender Hank Johnson.
“We weren't able to buy one,” Lammers said, referring to scoring a goal after the first period. “It seemed like everything that they had just went in easy for them. So, you know, a lot of that, again, is work based and we didn't make it harder on him. But we have to finish around the net-front.”
There are no easy games in college hockey, Lammers said. There’s a lot of parity in the game, but no easy nights.
“I would say that our group felt that these were going to be easier games than the Clarkson game,” he said, referencing Niagara’s win over No. 7 Clarkson two weeks ago. “I didn't think our mindset was real good coming into this. It really cost us, so we're going to have to learn and grow from that.”
The silver lining in the loss is that the team has shown how good it can be, and how good the future can be, Lammers said.
“We're disappointed right now,” he said. “But the positive of this is that we can be really good moving forward.”
Niagara hosts Canisius at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
