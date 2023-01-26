When Lane Kiffin used his catchphrase “Come to the ‘Sip,” Jackson Jones took it literally.
The Grand Island graduate dreamed of playing major college football as a child. At one point it seemed untouchable, then it gradually came into focus until it was too blinding to ignore, almost whacking him on the nose.
Division I offers were sparse for Jones prior to graduating in 2022, so he took a preferred walk-on spot at FCS Stony Brook. But after committing, Jones somehow — even he’s not particularly sure — bigger schools started sniffing around, including Northwestern.
Jones is loyal, though, and he wanted to honor his commitment. So he headed to Stony Brook knowing that all true freshmen redshirt. He didn’t really have a position, bouncing between wide receiver, defensive back and special teams. As part of his freshman challenge, Jones ran a 4.3-second 40-yard dash and a new path started to clear.
Last fall, Jones played on every scout team, earning Stony Brook’s scout player of the year. In practice, he started to realize playing at a higher level was possible. When the semester ended, Jones entered the transfer portal.
The portal is the new Wild West, as Jones lost track of how many coaches contacted him. Some drifted in and out, but he spoke with Buffalo, Miami and Western Michigan. The school that pulled him in the most, however, was Mississippi.
Jones traveled to Oxford with his father for a visit and they offered him a walk-on shot on the spot and it wasn’t something he wanted to pass up. He accepted, enrolled and started classes Monday, moving him to the doorstep of his dream.
“It definitely helps women when they believe in you, too,” Jones said. “Every game’s on national television, there’s some scary things about it but at the end of the day, playing football is playing football and I just have to do my thing. I think even my first year, I probably won’t get on the field but just practicing I believe I’ll get much better than ever.”
At Grand Island, Jones was a crucial part of the team on offense and defense, but not much about him screamed SEC-caliber. He only had two catches and five tackles in the COVID-abbreviated spring season in 2021, and as a senior, Jones had 28 receptions for 415 yards and seven touchdowns, while intercepting four passes. Yet he still wasn’t the team’s No. 1 receiving option.
But the 6-foot Jones loved football, had good speed and a body to grow into, making it easy to see why a college coach could view him as a player to mold in their vision. When he first got to Stony Brook, Jones tried to blend in and learn. After a while, though, Jones started to realize the curve wasn’t as sharp and started to garner attention midway through training camp.
“He said, ‘You know what? I’m gonna turn it on a little bit because I think I can hang with these guys,’” Jones’ father Charles said. “And when he did that, for the rest of the season, they had him lining up against the starters and he was doing his thing. He won’t say it, but he started running circles around some of these starters.”
Jones thought a lot about the bigger schools that were interested after his commitment and he wanted to see if it could be a reality. He was one of over 1,600 Division I players who entered the portal and the Joneses still aren’t quite sure how it works because of the different dead periods for FCS and FBS players.
There were smaller schools that would have given him a chance to play earlier and more often, but Jones developed a bond with Ole Miss senior analyst Michael Nysewander, plus it was a chance to play in the SEC. The coaches encouraged transferring this semester and Jones didn’t need to think twice.
“I have family down here and I know what Mississippi’s like,” Jones said. “I was just like, ‘Yeah, this is easy. I’ll move down.’”
The relationship with Nysewander and the allure of the SEC were not the only factors, though. Jones wanted to go somewhere he felt wanted and Ole Miss provided that feeling.
“One coach Tweeted early in the portal days in December, it was just a one-liner and said, ‘Go where you’re wanted,’” Charles said. “That phrase kept sticking out in our heads. ... It was just all these character things and skilled things that they valued and kept pouring into him and that really meant a lot.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.