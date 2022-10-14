Aiden Pitts had been waiting three years for someone to put their faith in his right arm. When his number was finally called, you better believe he was ready.
For quite a while Pitts felt alone and homesick. Some might scoff at the idea someone would prefer living in Medina over sunny Groveland, Florida. But Medina is home for Pitts and he felt disconnected when his mother got a job as a nurse in Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pitts didn’t transfer in time to play football as a sophomore, and although the competition was strong, he didn’t play much as a backup quarterback and tight end for 2-8 Southlake High School last season.
He moved back during the summer and his transfer waiver was granted just before the season. It took some adjustments, but Medina trusted Pitts enough to be its starting quarterback. He hasn’t had to throw much for the run-heavy Mustangs, but has been effective when asked.
Pitts had the best game of his life Thursday, going 13 of 19 for a career-high 269 yards and three total touchdowns — while recording two interceptions on defense — as Medina rolled past Akron 38-14 for its third consecutive league championship.
The senior’s performance not only provided the faith he craved, but proved his continued success may be the biggest keys on the Mustangs path to third-straight sectional title.
“Early on he was learning what to do for himself,” Medina head coach Eric Valley said. “He settled in and built more confidence as he understood our entire system. His comfort level went up and allowed him to play a little bit faster with confidence.”
Pitts played in the Medina offense as a freshman, but it had been a while and integrating back into the system wasn’t easy. He wasn’t even the no-doubt starter until after the first game.
The Mustangs haven’t needed him to throw much, partly because of lopsided scores and partly due to an effective running attack. Pitts has only thrown double-digit passes in three games, and prior to Thursday, had only attempted 10 passes in the previous three contests.
But Pitts has been accurate when opportunities are given, throwing for 682 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions on 69% completions. He’s also averaging 7.4 yards per carry on just 41 attempts.
Valley saw the potential and spent practices and study halls assuring Pitts the team was eventually going to need him to carry the offense at some point during the season. It won’t be just with his arm, either. Quarterback Xander Payne logged 71% of his rushing yards in the postseason last year and a similar fate wouldn’t be surprising for Pitts.
“(Valley) tells me every day,” Pitts said. “We’re talking about what we have to work on and what we have to get better on moving forward in the passing game.”
Few were more elated about Pitts’ breakout performance than running back and best friend Noah Skinner, who was one of the few Medina players who was in touch with Pitts consistently while living in Florida.
Skinner has been one of the most dominant players in Section VI this season, rushing for 1,115 yards and 20 touchdowns. But eventually defenses were going to make life difficult for him and Akron found success early.
When Medina began to use Pitts, the defense softened for Skinner. He eventually finished with 140 yards — he has run for 100 yards in all seven games this year — and his lowest average per carry of the season, albeit still 7.4 yards per attempt. But Skinner knows he will eventually need a repeat from Pitts down the line.
In less than 9 minutes of game time, Pitts threw two touchdown passes, ran for another and intercepted a pass on defense.
“It definitely takes the pressure off and takes a little bit of the beating off,” Skinner said. “Having him do that is great. … It definitely makes it easier. It’s nice to have him here.”
Pitts yearned for the idea of being needed and the season has been what he was hoping for since moving away. To be an important player on an undefeated team is what Pitts wanted all along.
“I was finally able to come back and be with all my friends and family,” Pitts said. “Coming from a 2-8 team to a 7-0 team feels great for me.”
