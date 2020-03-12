Abrupt endings halt championship dreams

The Niagara University men's hockey team was already in West Point on Thursday preparing to take on Army in an Atlantic Hockey Association quarterfinal when the AHA announced its decision to cancel the rest of its postseason tournament.
The Purple Eagles had been rolling, posting an 8-2-2 record in their last 12 games. They stormed back into fifth place in the conference and were set to open their postseason today against the fourth-seeded Black Knights.
Instead, Jason Lammers spent the day adjusting plans. Once official word came down, the team hopped on a bus for a sullen trip back to Lewiston.
"I didn't want to see it happen," Lammers said. "I was really excited about our group. As a staff, we really thought our group was maybe the hottest team in the league."
A year after falling one goal short of the NCAA Tournament, the Purple Eagles wouldn't get a second chance. Later in the day, of course, they'd find out nobody would be going to the big dance after the NCAA cancelled its winter championships and spring seasons.
Despite the disappointment, the magnitude of the day was not lost on Lammers, nor his team.
"I mean, we're really thankful and grateful that our group and people are healthy," Lammers said. "This could be a lot worse, right? We're in a first-round country. We realize there are people out there who are struggling.
"The senior shed some tears, the staff shed some tears with them today, but this is a global issue, so they kind of get it."
Three hours south in Atlantic City, N.J., the NU men's basketball team was prepping for a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference quarterfinal against Rider. Then, just before 2:30 p.m., MAAC commissioner Rich Ensor took the podium and announced the cancellation of the tournament. Greg Paulus' first season as head coach was suddenly over.
The Niagara County Community College women's basketball team didn't see its season end, only delayed. The National Junior College Athletic Association postponed its national tournament, which was scheduled to open Tuesday, to April 20.
Other locals players and coaches weren't as lucky. Breon Harris' (Niagara Falls) four-year career with Daemen College ended on a bus en route to the first-round site for the NCAA Division II men's basketball tournament. Jenepher and Kallie Banker, the mother-daughter duo that led the Daemen women to their first NCAA tourney, will not get the chance to coach in it.
Dozens of other local college athletes, like Troy Keller (North Tonawanda/UB wrestling), Sarah Yensan (Lockport/SUNY Oswego) and Kyri Jackson (Niagara Wheatfield/Detroit Mercy), missed out on individual championship competition.
At the high school level, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association postponed its winter championships indefinitely, meaning Niagara Falls' Mckenzie Gilmore won't be making the trip to Liverpool this weekend to represent Section VI in the state composite bowling tournament.
