LEWISTON — Trailing late in the game, Niagara went to where its bread is buttered. and when it needed a dagger, there was no question who was getting the ball.
Aaron Gray and Noah Thomasson carried the Purple Eagles offensively all night, but Canisius always seemed to find an answer at the other end — until there were none left. Thomasson found Gray on a backdoor cut for a dunk that gave Niagara its first lead of the second half with 3 minutes, 11 seconds to play and then Thomasson drilled a 3-pointer to seal the win with 59 seconds remaining.
The duo combined for 50 points, including 16 of the team’s last 20 points to pull out a 76-73 win over the Golden Griffins on Friday at the Gallagher Center. The Purple Eagles have now won nine of the last 11 meetings in the Battle of the Bridge and three consecutive MAAC games heading into Sunday’s 2 p.m. tilt with Siena, now two games out of first place.
“We drew up some stuff to get them touches and try to put them in positions to be successful, but (Gray and Thomasson) made plays,” Niagara head coach Greg Paulus said. “... I mean, this was a team effort, but these guys certainly made some plays down the stretch to close it.”
Niagara (12-9, 7-5 MAAC) dealt Canisius a big punch early in the game by making its first four shots from the 3-point line and built a 10-point lead, but the outside shooting dried up and the Golden Griffins began to pound it inside. They outscored the Purple Eagles 24-8 in the paint in the first half.
Canisius regained the lead late in the first half and held onto it as Niagara went 1 of 7 from 3 over the first 10 minutes of the second half. Meanwhile, Siem Uitjendaal hit two 3s in three possessions to push the lead to six after Gray tied the game on a dunk with 12:50 to play.
The Golden Griffins shot 11 of 19 in the first 14 minutes of the second half — including 54% shooting over the first 34 minutes — and once again led by six after a Jacco Fritz 3 with 6:39 left on the clock.
“We’ve had a lot of games where we just don’t close out,” Canisius guard Jordan Henderson said. “We’ll play hard the first 30 minutes, and then towards the end of the game, we’ve got to really lock in and be focused and not make these simple mistakes.”
Paulus saw the game flip when Harlan Obioha made a twisting layup to cut the lead to 60-58, but the entire complexion of the game changed following Fritz’s 3. Canisius (5-16, 3-9) missed eight consecutive shots — and two free throws — during a scoreless stretch that lasted nearly six minutes.
It was Gray who responded to Fritz’s shot with a 3 and it sparked a 12-0 run. At one point Gray and Thomasson scored nine consecutive points for Niagara and the two biggest plays came on improvisation.
Thomasson had just connected on a floater in the paint to cut the lead to 66-65, and when he decided to penetrate moments later, Gray saw an opening to make a cut from the corner to the basket.
“I’m just playing basketball,” said Gray, who had a game-high 27 points and six rebounds. “It just broke down and we made the right read.”
Following two Sam Iorio free throws that interrupted the Gray-Thomasson scoring spree, Niagara had less than 10 seconds left on the shot clock and a three-point lead. Thomasson threw the inbound pass to Iorio and got it back.
Paulus said he gave Thomasson a few options on the play, but the desired plan was to get into the lane. But a screen from Iorio put the 6-foot-10 Fritz on Thomasson, so he took a few dribbles and buried a step-back 3 to take a 72-66 lead with 59 seconds left.
“I saw Fritz — he’s a good defender, I saw he was backing up and I just made the right play,” said Thomasson, who had 23 points, five rebounds and five assists. “Luckily, like I said a week or two ago, the basketball gods helped me.”
Henderson led Canisius with 15 points, while Uitjendaal had 14. Fritz had 11 points and nine rebounds.
