The Parker sisters are sticking around.
Two weeks after Aaliyah and Angel Parker announced they were entering the transfer portal, both opted to return to Niagara University next season. The school released a video confirming the decision on Monday.
The return of the Parkers should place the Purple Eagles among the MAAC preseason favorites next season. Both were named first-team All-MAAC last season, leading Niagara to a program-record 16 MAAC wins, a second consecutive appearance in the MAAC semifinals and the program’s first bid to the WNIT.
Aaliyah led the MAAC with 16.9 points and 3.7 steals (second in Division I) per game, while ranking third with 7.7 rebounds. Meanwhile, Angel was fourth in the conference with 15.7 points and second with 3.1 steals per game.
Aaliyah ranked second in Division I in steals, while Angel was seventh nationally. Angel, who initially said she would return to Niagara for her final season after the MAAC tournament, ranks fourth in school history in steals (274), eighth in assists (34) and 14th in points (1,234).
Aaliyah has 837 points, 405 rebounds and 169 steals over two seasons.
