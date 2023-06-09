The waitress looked around at the table at a group of middle-aged, sun-kissed men fresh off a golf course. She routinely began to take orders, but no one walks away from Bill Bradshaw’s table so easily.
By the time she brought the orders to the kitchen, her laughter was so loud she had to walk away from the table.
The other men around the table were Bradshaw’s old baseball teammates at La Salle University. This wasn’t a new occurrence but they looked at him with bewildered expressions and Bradshaw said simply, “That may be the only laugh that lady has all day.”
The Lewiston native spent more than 40 years making a career out of building relationships, some used to be more successful in his career as an athletic director, but mostly because it was in his nature.
With stops at La Salle (twice), DePaul and Temple over 38 years, Bradshaw used his personality to navigate a cutthroat industry to build programs, discover coaching stars and traverse the ever increasing complications of college sports.
Bradshaw retired from his alma mater in 2019, but made such an impression that he will be the 57th recipient of the James J. Corbett Memorial Award, the highest honor given to a college administrator during a ceremony Monday in Orlando.
He will also receive an honorary degree from the Sports Management Institute (SMI), an educational institute sponsored by NACDA and the universities of Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Southern California and Texas.
“I'm pretty good at giving awards out,” Bradshaw said. “When I give an award, I put my heart and soul into it. It's a terrific, terrific thing, praise other people. For me, I just can't I can't do it and I don't think it's false humility or anything like that. It's very difficult for me to reflect on my career. So I'm still in that period right now.”
When Hank Nichols first got to know Bradshaw, he saw a second baseman with a chance to be a professional player, but had no inkling he possessed the personality to become a big-time college administrator.
Bradshaw spent the 1950s at St. Peter’s grade school, dreaming of being a professional baseball player. He graduated from Bishop Duffy with no scholarship offers and starred as a walk-on at La Salle — where second in the nation in RBIs (35), fourth in stolen bases (22) and ninth in batting average (.415) in 1969 — and played two seasons in the Washington Senators farm system. Then a second gruesome ankle injury whisked his dreams away.
Nichols, born 11 years earlier and also went to Duffy, coached Bradshaw in a semi-pro league while in high school. Before becoming a Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer as a college basketball referee, Nichols was a professional baseball player whose dream was shattered before he could reach the big leagues.
Like Nichols, Bradshaw used coaching as a way to stay in baseball and it eased the pain until gradually disappearing. He led a Wheatfield American Legion team to state championship in 1971 and then became head coach at Niagara for $500 per year in 1973, amassing a 25-12 record in two seasons.
“I got on the field and I was you know, throwing batting practice and teaching and coaching and going through a baseball season, and slowly but surely, my downtrodden demeanor about not being able to play professional baseball anymore went away,” Nichols said. “I was back in the game in a different way and so it didn't take me that long, a few months to get over it. Billy said kind of the same thing when he got into coaching baseball at Niagara and stuff. It took him longer than me. But he eventually was in athletics and around the games and everything and it finally went away.”
Perhaps Bradshaw didn’t let his personality loose around adults or maybe it wasn’t developed enough for Nichols — who became a close friend in adulthood when both moved to the Philadelphia area — to see, but his friends and teammates knew. His mother had a gregarious personality, while his father was more stoic, but had a way of motivating Bradshaw without berating him.
Bradshaw was also a notorious prankster, with an even greater talent for not getting caught. Eventually coaching couldn’t contain his personality and he informed then-Niagara athletic director Frank Layden that he was taking a job as the school’s alumni director with full-time pay and benefits.
That was the job that sparked his career as an athletic director, the position he was hired for at La Salle in 1978. None of that surprised former roommate and teammate Brian Gail. Whether it was baseball, coach, administration or even a brief thought of law school, Gail thought Bradshaw was going to be successful.
“We knew he was a guy apart. He was different,” Gail said. “It was just a guy that could make good things happen, whether it was on the field or off. He just said that "it" factor that separated him. He had something that was different. With his drive — and he had tremendous drive, tremendous drive — he was going to go to the top wherever he was.”
•••
By Bradshaw’s fourth year at Temple, the football team had three winning seasons in the previous 36 years and the program was on the chopping block.
Oftentimes, administrators view sports through numbers: wins, losses and money. Bradshaw knew that people drove the numbers and felt the football team could be resurrected with the right coach.
Bradshaw saved the football team by hiring Al Golden, who went 9-4 in his fourth season in 2009 as the Owls went to their first bowl game in 40 years and Bradshaw was named FBS Athletic Director of the Year in 2011.
Golden was also the first of three consecutive football coaches who went on to Power 5 jobs after being hired by Bradshaw, including eventual Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule, who was his final hire before his first retirement in 2013.
“He appointed you, he trusted you,” said La Salle men’s basketball coach Fran Dunphy, who Bradshaw hired to replace legendary Temple coach John Cheney in 2006. “And he was going to be there when you needed him but wasn't going to interfere.”
An ability to connect with people led to hiring quality coaches. Bradshaw hired Dawn Staley while she still played in the WNBA — and did so for her first six years at Temple — and won four Atlantic 10 tournaments before becoming a three-time National Coach of the Year and two-time national champion at South Carolina.
“He just has a very keen sense about people,” said Niagara Falls native Vic Cegles, who worked with Bradshaw for two years at Temple and was an associate AD at Arizona State and Connecticut. “When you look at a coach, you look at his or her ability to coach young people, to motivate, to work with staff, to work with alumni, to work with donors — that type of thing. I just think he had a really keen sense of someone's core. And the fact that that made a difference when he made a hire. He was very successful at it.”
Bradshaw’s success may be honored with an award at a banquet Monday, but a dinner set up by Gail in the Philadelphia area last week for those who couldn’t attend in Orlando was a bit more telling. The event had a guest list in the triple-digits, ranging from former colleagues, coaches and friends.
He spent his professional life as a sharp negotiator, a diplomat who could reason with coaches why one sport was allocated more money in the budget or a jokester who kept serious work light-hearted. Bradshaw once considered himself unlucky when his baseball dreams crumbled at 21 years old, but realized there were other ways to build a satisfying life.
"It was ironic that what you fought for, what you really wanted to do, became something a little different, but there was satisfaction in that, too,” Bradshaw said. “Watching the team make the NCAA Tournament, watching somebody like myself, who was a walk-on, make a team, watch somebody who had marginal academic credentials — or maybe even very difficult to get into a school and you'd help them do that — watch them get in and thrive academically.
“And then of course, over 40 years, we're watching people become mothers and fathers and coaches themselves, that was your satisfaction. Your satisfaction with much more the day-to-day than it was the results of it.”
