Twenty-six years after coaching his last game, Marv Levy’s voice still echoes in the minds of Western New York sports fans.
It grows louder when they are feeling the sting of season-ending loss. They feel the dread of slogging through another winter or summer trying to find optimism to convince them that next year will be the year.
Players and coaches feel the misery, too. Games and plays recycle through their brains on loop, trying to find what could have been different or how to prevent it from happening again next year.
Levy’s voice has become a beacon of hope since providing a 14th century Scottish poem to his players following “Wide Right” in Super Bowl XXV. Thirty-one years after saying it to his players, Levy recited it word-for-word — without pause — when speaking to GNN Sports in the days following the Bills’ 13-second loss to the Chiefs in January 2022.
“Fight on, my men,” Sir Andrew said,
“A little I’m hurt, but not yet slain;
“I’ll just lie down and bleed awhile,
“And then I’ll rise and fight again.”
The question that never has a firm answer, however, is how long it’s acceptable to bleed and when is the right time to rise and fight again.
Bills fans have been blasting through all the stages of grief for nearly a month to find comfort in how the team could have possibly flamed out in the postseason when a Super Bowl championship was supposed to be within reach. In the coming weeks, high school athletes will see their seasons and careers end in the most gut-wrenching ways imaginable.
Part of the allure of March Madness is the buzzer-beaters that create highlights for decades, but it’s easy to forget there was another team on the court and they have to endure those plays the rest of their lives.
When Niagara coach Greg Paulus played for Duke, his March Madness experiences never ended well. As a freshman, he played alongside star J.J. Redick with expectations of a Final Four, only to lose two games short.
As a sophomore, Duke lost to underdog VCU on a last-second shot in Buffalo, marking the first time the Blue Devils failed to make the Sweet 16 in a decade. And as a junior, Paulus’ team lost to West Virginia in the second round.
For Paulus, though, the heartbreak wasn’t so much the loss as it was the end of the season. There were no more bus rides, meals or gatherings with teammates. The next year might be better or worse, but the only guarantee is that it’s never the same.
“It's like your family, and you become that,” Paulus said. “You go through so much together. That's one of the really special things about sports and about being a part of something bigger than you. You get a chance to have these moments with your other coaches, your other teammates and that's certainly what I learned at Duke.”
In the aftermath of a Game 7 loss to Carolina in the 2006 Eastern Conference finals, Martin Biron recalls J-P Dumont jokingly saying it was the end and that he would have to find a new roommate on the road.
Ryan Miller became entrenched as the Sabres starting goaltender during that postseason run that seemed destined for a Stanley Cup before injuries ravaged their plans. Biron was talented enough to be someone’s starter and would net Buffalo a strong return in a trade.
But it was ultimately Dumont who couldn’t find a new deal and signed with Nashville. Biron returned the following year and was eventually traded to the Flyers later in the season. Humor was something Biron always tried to use to move on from losses, because he said the further his teams went, the more painful the losses became.
In some ways seasons like 2006 were more difficult for Biron even though he wasn’t playing. Seeing the agony on the faces of teammates in 2006 or when the Sabres lost a controversial Game 7 to Pittsburgh in the 2001 Eastern Conference semifinals was brutal.
“I played with a lot of teammates that were really, really hard on themselves,” Biron said. “And after a game sometimes I'm like, 'OK, I'm feeling pretty good about this. It's a tough loss, but I'm going to be OK.' I have some positives to look at, and then they're walking out storming and breaking sticks. It's always harder for me to see how other players react to those losses than it was trying to deal with it myself.”
•••
Turner Battle thought his jumper from just inside the 3-point line with 11.5 seconds left was going to send the University at Buffalo to its first NCAA tournament.
But Ohio raced up the floor and won the game on a tip-in with less than a second remaining in overtime of the 2005 Mid-American Conference final. A nearly 20-point lead evaporated and his March Madness dreams dashed.
As much as the loss hurt, Battle was ready to get back onto the floor. Buffalo returned to host a first-round N.I.T. game days later and beat Drexel in overtime. He said the first practice was quiet, particularly for a team that was often boisterous, but by the end of the day, they started to feel a little more normal.
“The best thing that we could do was practice,” said Battle, who is now the athletic director at the Park School. “At the time, it didn't feel that way. But once you get on the court, you sweat it out with your teammates. It kind of puts you at ease a little bit and I tried to do the same as a coach, to get the guys back in the gym, start working and get their mind off it.”
Battle always wanted to get back in the gym, almost like he could play the pain away. Even during his 15-year career as a Division I assistant, Battle loved getting into his recruiting schedule right away because it kept his mind from becoming an instant replay camera and he would encourage his players to resume workouts within a few days of season’s end.
Yet Battle admits that it was easier to move on from a difficult loss during his playing days than it was when he was a coach.
“I coached mid-major to mid-major-plus basketball my whole career, and everything is getting to the NCAA tournament,” Battle said. “A lot of people don't realize how hard that is. It really puts a lot of stress on coaches, because that's what everybody measures as successful. It used to be, you win 20 games, everything's good. But no, I've been a part of staffs where we've averaged 20 wins, and we still get fired for not getting to the NCAA tournament.”
Biron tried not to let his emotions get to that level. He could find solace in a one-goal loss if he played well and a blowout typically indicated the entire team played poorly. The biggest struggle was if the team lost and didn’t play well. That created a burning feeling as if he let the team down.
But Biron had a natural coping mechanism built into his personality on the ice. He admitted to being a more fiery competitor growing up playing baseball and tennis, while saying he was a “pain in the butt” as a youth soccer player. But as a goalie, Biron felt if he never got overjoyed after a big save or win, he wouldn’t get depressed by allowing a goal or a loss.
“After a big win, sometimes you feel like you're the Michelin man and you're three times your size, and you can stop everything,” Biron said. “And after a bad loss, sometimes you feel like you're not as big and not as fast as you thought you were. But if you have the same approach and the same routine and the same mindset, I think it becomes a lot easier.”
He knew players who recounted losses constantly and saw teammates like Miller and New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist agonize over mistakes. But, for Biron, keeping his emotions limited no matter the outcome allowed him to win 134 games over parts of 16 NHL seasons.
“A baseball player that has a great batting average hits .295 or .300,” Biron said, “and an NHL goalie that has a really good, same percentage is .910-915. So, 91% of the time I save the puck, compared to 30% of the time a batter hits the ball. That's a different mindset from different sports to different athletes. There's different mindsets that are built into how you perform.”
