SANBORN — Wyatt Cooper felt helpless, tears streaming down his cheeks. There was nothing he could do, but he wanted to do something — anything.
So he reached for his brand new sneakers and scribbled “4Dad” on the sole of his size-13 Nikes. The first game of the season was still a week away, but he made the decision on Nov. 21 that it would be dedicated to his dad.
Hours earlier, Wyatt’s father Scott had taken him to buy those sneakers to replace a pair that had gone missing when he lost his gym bag. Scott hadn’t been feeling well for a week, but they went anyway.
When they returned, the Cooper men plopped on the couch to watch football. Nothing seemed out of the ordinary until Scott rolled off the couch and lost consciousness. Wyatt shouted for his mother, Justine, who called the paramedics and performed CPR until they arrived.
Scott was hospitalized for 17 days and his family was not allowed to visit due to COVID-19. Wyatt feared his father — who had suffered two strokes in the fall and had diabetes — might not live. Scott was his best friend, the reason he was involved in sports from a young age and the man who pushed him to be successful.
Although Scott was not able to see Wyatt in person, he was able to use his phone to watch Niagara Wheatfield play from his hospital bed. Since his release, the two have chatted before and after every game about what he did well and where he can improve.
When the buzzer sounded Saturday at Buffalo State College, signaling Niagara Wheatfield’s first boys basketball sectional title since 1973, the first thought that raced through the 6-foot-7 senior’s mind was his father, who was sitting in the stands beaming with pride.
“Sometimes I think about how much pain he’s in and it’s really bad,” Wyatt said. “... There are some days when you wake up and don’t really want to go to school. But basketball and sports have been keeping me going and keeping me sane.”
Fear and concern weren’t the only emotions Wyatt battled that November night. There was intense guilt that still persists, even if it wasn’t his fault.
A week before Scott was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, Wyatt contracted COVID-19. The entire family was vaccinated, but Scott’s immune system was compromised from a slew of health issues. When students were first allowed to return to in-person classes last year, Wyatt continued with virtual learning to keep Scott safe.
Scott indeed caught the disease, but it did not come from Wyatt — nor was it the reason he collapsed. COVID-19 came during the hospital stay.
A week prior, Scott bumped his knee on the corner of the stairs and it swelled. He was admitted to the hospital for four days and released. But the infection worsened due to his diabetes and his body became septic, which was the cause for the collapse.
Justine had to administer CPR twice, and just as she finished the second round, paramedics arrived. As they checked his vitals, she was concerned they were going to have to use the defibrillator.
“There were about 15 people in our house, and I just looked at the lady and said, ‘You’re not going to shock him are you?’” Justine recalled. “They put an oxygen mask on him, and she looked at me and goes, ‘No, he’s breathing.’”
Even though Wyatt was not the cause of Scott’s scare, it is hard to convince the teenager otherwise. He holds onto the guilt, even when people attempt to provide reassurance.
“‘Is he going to die?’ That’s what I really thought,” Wyatt said. “He was unconscious, I was crying — it was really scary. I really thought that I caused my dad to die. I thought I caused my best friend to die.”
•••
We all grow to compartmentalize life’s struggles at some point, a lesson learned by Wyatt this season. Not only did he have to cope with his father’s medical scares during the fall — Wyatt once went three days without sleeping — but he suffered a leg injury in football that nearly cost him his basketball season.
Finally cleared for basketball, Wyatt caught COVID-19 and was out for another week. Initially, Wyatt internalized his pain. But Niagara Wheatfield's coaches encouraged him to share those problems if he felt inclined.
“I just explained to him that there are a lot of people around that love and care about you and want to help you, too,” NW head coach Erik O’Bryan said. “We didn’t ask what was going on with his dad. We’re just there to be someone to talk to and be supportive. That’s what we’re supposed to do for him and all of our students. That’s why we teach, that’s why we coach.”
The chat with O’Bryan helped Wyatt learn to communicate some of his burdens. As a result, O’Bryan no longer sees Wyatt as a kid, and not just because he’s a 6-7 mountain. Wyatt also coaches unified sports and plans to attend SUNY Brockport to play football and, more importantly, follow in his mother’s footsteps as a special education teacher.
“He’s not a young man anymore, he’s a grown man,” O’Bryan said. “He’s ready to go to college and he’s ready to go out on his own and he’s ready to be a mature young adult. He’s ready for that. He may not think he is, but he’s ready.”
Sports could have easily faded into the background over the winter, but they served as a vehicle to bind the Cooper family together. Athletics have always been the constant for father and son, so it wouldn’t make sense to change now.
Scott was Wyatt’s youth baseball coach and even though he offers constructive criticisms, he is never forceful or overbearing. He was even accepting when Wyatt chose to give up baseball and become a thrower for the track team.
Amid all of the turmoil, Wyatt has played the best basketball of his high school career, averaging 8.8 points per game and ranking eighth in Section VI with 209 total rebounds. He had 13 points and the final basket in the Falcons’ 59-56 win over Williamsville East in the Class A-1 title game.
“My mom and dad are so excited that all this is happening,” Wyatt said. “My dad is so excited to watch my games — he’s been through the roof. Before my games, I always talk to him about what I can do better, not winning or losing. He can’t stop telling me we’re going to win.”
Niagara Wheatfield plays Amherst for the Class A overall sectional championship at 7:45 p.m. tonight at Buffalo State.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.