Don Baker stood quietly in the far corner of the field, partly shrouded by the shadow of the goalpost. No one needed to see him to know he was there. Baker is always there.
If Baker isn’t at home, strong odds place him at a Royalton-Hartland sporting event. Baker won plenty of games as a coach for the school, but his greatest attribute has always been availability. He always has time for kids.
Need a temporary coach for a year? Call Baker. Need a chaperone for a sporting event? Call Baker. Heck, he’s even served as the announcer for Roy-Hart swim meets. There’s no coercing or arm-twisting involved either; Baker just loves to be involved.
The only obstacle that has kept Baker away was a heart attack that challenged his mortality at a junior varsity baseball game during the spring. Six months have passed and his health appears to be stable. Baker hasn’t been able to return to coaching, but he can still be found at every game.
Baker will attend Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville’s game against Lewiston-Porter at 7:30 p.m. Friday. But he won’t be in the shadows or standing in the corner. Baker will be standing in the middle of the field as an inductee into the Roy-Hart Athletic Wall of Fame.
“It’s all about the kids,” Baker said. “Everything I’ve done for all these years has always been about the kids. I was a kid when I started.”
A lot of coaches enter the profession as a way to stay involved with sports when their playing days end. Baker knew he wanted to coach at 10 years old. Friends with the son of a high school football coach, Baker tagged along on scouting trips and learned the intricacies of the game more than a decade before getting into the field.
Baker began coaching at Roy-Hart 39 years ago and has been a varsity head coach in five sports, while coaching a total of six. His expertise lay in football, girls basketball and baseball, but he was a temporary wrestling, track and JV softball coach when needed.
The accomplishments during his career are numerous. Most successful as a girls basketball coach, Baker won more than 260 games, including three Niagara-Orleans League championships and two Section VI championships.
“Bake treated players like his kids,” said Jessica Smith, one of three 1,000-point scorers Baker coached at Roy-Hart. “He built you up to believe in yourself. To me, there is nothing more important than that when coaching girls sports.”
He was a three-time sectional runner-up in baseball, coaching former Major League Baseball draft pick Gerry Perkins. But Baker’s favorite statistic is the number of ex-players who have gone into coaching, because it always comes back to the kids.
“He was happy 98% of the time and that goes a long way,” Former Roy-Hart standout Jesse DeWaters said. “His happiness showed and it made his players happy. We do a lot better when we’re in a good mood and we’re positive. He made practice fun, he was always reassuring us and telling us how proud he was. I’m definitely proud of him for making it that far.”
The itch to coach will always reside in Baker, but when it came time to step down as the Rams’ girls basketball coach in 2016, he was thrilled the job was going to one of his best former players, Grace Swick. He hasn’t tried to intervene, but is always willing to offer advice when asked.
“I’ll bounce ideas off him if he’s seen ideas during one of my games or sees anything strategic,” said Swick, who is Roy-Hart’s all-time leading scorer. “He’s still providing guidance even though I’m now a coach and on that same level. But he’s a mentor for me even now.”
Just to be around sports at this point is an accomplishment. Although coaching for four decades made Baker a survivor long before his heart attack. He didn’t even know that’s what happened until reaching the hospital.
For a while, though, the outlook was bleak. Several weeks of recurring stops and starts caused reason for worry. Baker would feel well enough to leave the hospital, but would inevitably end up returning after a few days.
Doctors initially told Baker he would need a heart transplant — it was his third heart attack — but after finding another cardiologist, they were able to find the right combination of medication to keep him away from the hospital. In the coming weeks he will learn whether his heart is strong enough for a pacemaker or defibrillator or if he will need a heart transplant.
To be honored by Roy-Hart is a proud achievement for Baker, but he still places the credit back on the kids. Plus a plaque on the wall won’t change much, because Baker’s going to continue coming to games until it’s physically unable. Even then he might find a way.
“It all boils down to being about the kids,” Baker said. “I think the kids put me up on that wall.”
