Colette Printup fell in love with lacrosse before she picked up a stick.
After learning about the sport from her father, Printup’s passion grew after spending hours developing her craft in her family’s backyard and then joined her first team two years ago.
So when tryouts for the Niagara Falls girls lacrosse team for the 2023 season began on March 13, Printup attended with hopes of getting to experience the high energy that comes with the varsity level, even if she’s only in seventh grade.
But being one of the youngest on the field hasn’t fazed Printup one bit.
Lined up as a midfielder, Printup posted eight goals and an assist in her varsity debut in the team’s season-opening 10-9 win against Sweet Home on March 28.
Entering Friday’s game against West Seneca East, Printup has now scored 53 goals — trailing only Niagara Wheatfield senior Tristan Davis’ 65 goals — for the most among Section VI scorers this season. This goes with Printup’s 61 points in her rookie campaign and currently sits in a three-way tie for fifth place in the section.
And with Printup in the lineup, the Wolverines enter Friday with a 6-4 record, averaging 8.3 goals per game and have scored 10 or more goals three times this season. This comes after the Wolverines finished their 2022 campaign with a 1-16 record and scored 3.1 goals per game.
One of three players in eighth grade or below, Printup appreciates how the upperclassmen have taken her under their wings and helped her not only adjust to the varsity level but teaching her how to improve her defensive and face-off skills for travel league.
“We all really support each other and the dynamic is really good on the field,” Printup said. “It’s not like anybody doesn’t pass to somebody. We all try to work the ball around and everybody should get a shot.”
Second-year head coach Nick Frame knew of Printup’s lacrosse abilities long before she tried out for the Wolverines almost two months ago. Last year, Printup was a student in Frame’s sixth-grade physical education class at Geraldine J. Mann Elementary in Niagara Falls. In class, the students used plastic sticks but Frame saw the potential of a top player right away.
“I knew, right from then, that when she came out, it was going to be a huge, huge thing for us,” said Frame, the program’s fourth head coach since it was founded in 2009. “She hit the ground running here on varsity. Didn’t miss a step.”
As the team continues to gel, Printup said the Wolverines are learning more about the varsity game-play and expanding the offensive playbook each game. Her mindset as a midfielder is to score, no matter what it takes.
Through the first 10 games, Printup has scored at least five goals or more six times, including a season-high 11 goals in the team’s 18-2 victory at Depew on Monday.
“Sometimes if I’m wide open, I’ll just hint, ‘Drive in,’” Printup said. “Or I try to communicate with people and ask for cutters. And usually, I’ll try and drive in. If it doesn’t work out, I’ll just back off.”
Celebrating her 13th birthday on May 23, Printup has big goals for her high school lacrosse career and plans to continue playing at the varsity level with the Wolverines and continue playing in travel leagues during the off-season. The ultimate goal, Printup added, is earning a Division I scholarship.
But for now, Printup and the Wolverines are gearing up for the Section VI postseason with the hopes of bringing home a Class A championship on May 30 at Parker Field in Kenmore. The home stretch begins with a pair of 5 p.m. road contests against Sweet Home May 9 and Lockport on May 11 — two games Frame described as “must-win” situations if Niagara Falls wants to win the Conference 4 championship.
Printup is also the exception to the norm as there is a small group of varsity lettermen who are still in seventh or eighth grade. Five of the 26 total Section VI players who attend junior high compete in Class A, which includes Printup, her teammates — seventh-grader Aydan Janese and eighth-grader Samara Nageotte — and Lancaster eighth-graders Claire Buccieri and Jayda Jackson.
For the girls on the fence of trying out for varsity, Printup advises them to go for it.
“Really embrace your passion for the sport,” Printup said. “And if you’re doubting yourself in any way, don’t (stop). At home even too, try and just focus on your skills.”
Niagara Falls will conclude its regular season at Starpoint May 13 at 10:30 a.m. followed by two home contests versus Kenmore May 15 at 5 p.m. and Springville May 17 at 5:30 p.m.
