For decades basketball has been one of Niagara Falls’ greatest exports. Top-notch players have been churned out at a seemingly impossible rate.
A child could go to the Boys and Girls Club, the YMCA, the Niagara Falls Housing Authority or Gluck Park to find intense, high-level basketball. The Biddy League featured nearly 50 teams at one time and being good was the only way to survive on those courts.
But the city’s population is dwindling, as people flee crime and poverty created by a lack of economic opportunities. With the flight of the population, many of Niagara Falls’ main basketball haunts have faded in step.
Suddenly, the city’s basketball fertility has drained. Kids struggled to find courts to play and the annual number of Division I basketball players has dipped. Niagara Falls produced 15 Division I players from 2000 to 2015, but only two since.
Sanquin Starks grew up learning to play on the fierce courts in Niagara Falls, and when he began working with the city and Housing Authority, he couldn’t believe the limitations for today’s kids.
With funding help from his younger brother, James, Starks crafted 716 United through the Boys and Girls Club to teach kids how to trade basketball for a college education. A few years ago, Starks started with 15 sixth-graders and now the program has 200.
Starks’ 716 United program now has eight boys teams — ranging from fifth- to 11th-graders — and one girls team. They have also branched into camps and now partner with the Niagara Falls City School District for an after-school program.
Now 716 United is no longer an entity to push a few kids ahead. Starks has visions of using it as a vehicle to make a lasting impact on the city.
“Show me another activity where you get that amount of kids focused on going to college because the only way that they can continue their career is to go to college,” Starks said. “... There's no other avenue for them unless they're good enough to go pro. We know 99% won't be. So the next avenue is college and it's not rocket science. We could get these kids focus to go on to the next level.”
When Niagara Falls was consistently creating college basketball players — scholarship or not — they largely stayed in the city, whether it was for high school or AAU teams. Many of the players from the 2005 state championship team played together all year, but in recent years, players have ventured out to find competitive AAU teams and some have even jumped to private schools.
Part of the exodus is due to lack of venues to play locally. Kids used to go to the YMCA or Housing Authority and treated older players as if they played in the NBA, but without the proper facilities, the city’s historical value in basketball has been neglected.
Now that 716 United gives kids a chance to play with classmates from a young age, a bond develops and they want to stick together. Instead of going to a team that showcases individual talent, they learn to play like a team.
“My ninth-grade kids, if you take them and split them up and put them on different teams, you won't even know they're on the court,” said Roddy Gayle Sr., who coaches for 716 United and his son Roddy Jr. plays for Ohio State. They don't have that type of skill. But if you put them on the same team, they are phenomenal because they know how to play with each other.”
Niagara Falls varsity coach Carlos Bradberry is haunted by long-term continuity, after seeing the value of it when the Wolverines lost to eventual state champion Victor in the Class AA state quarterfinals in March. Victor had a group of players who had been playing together for nearly 10 years and it showed through instinct and communication.
“When you play that long together you just get accustomed to knowing how a guy plays,” Bradberry said. “It's things we can't teach at that point. In coaching, you can do what you can do, but when you have kids that have been playing for five, six years all year long together, there's certain things you just don't gotta teach because stuff's gonna have happen by instinct with those guys.”
Fundraising will be the key to warding off the threat of kids hopping to a private school or different AAU team will always loom for every team, but Bradberry believes a talent core of players who continue to play together through high school could eventually help Niagara Falls make a run at its first state championship since 2005.
But 716 United has lofty fundraising goals that could propel the program to that level, with donation options ranging from $250-$25,000.
“There's so much talent here,” Gayle said. “We go out of town, we play these ranked teams, and we're not that talented yet, but we beat them teams. So I let my kids know, 'Fellas, we've beaten the best teams in the country, the top teams in the country we beat. So if you get in the gym and work on your craft, we could be national champs.’ Like, that's a goal that we have. ... The biggest problem now is the kids realizing what to do to get to that level.”
The foundation of 716 United is basketball, but what will fuel Starks’ desired expansion are the requirements to play. Players have to meet scholastic and behavior standards to remain on the team, while after school mentor programs are making it one of the district’s most popular activity to join.
Niagara Falls Superintendent Mark Laurrie jumped on the bandwagon early, providing 716 United use of district gymnasiums. In addition to providing incentives for kids to attend and perform well in school, he views the program as a way to improve mental health by involving them activities they look forward to and enjoy.
A study by the University of Chicago showed that when students increased moderate to vigorous exercise from 2.5 hours per week to seven, there was a 5.7%-9.1% boost in academic achievement. Meanwhile an English study of more than 4,000 students showed that those who had more physical activity had greater control of their emotions because sports promote self-control.
“Mental health supports are not sitting in a room one-on-one with a counselor, and talking things through,” Laurrie said. “It's part of it, but the bigger way is to get kids involved in activities that they're interested in, having more adult eyes on them, teaching them how to interact with each other, and that improves their mental health supports. So to me, this is all a way to target any kind of mental health concerns.”
Playing for 716 United doesn’t just mean talking about going to college, though. Starks and his coaches have taken kids to visit colleges and trade schools. For kids who have few or no relatives with a college diploma, it often seems like just a dream, no matter their qualifications.
But if they can see a college campus up close, it suddenly becomes more attainable than simply talking about it as an idea.
“It's the conversations on the bus, in the car, at the restaurant, that happened that are just as valuable as playing the man-to-man defense or how to shoot a jump shot,” Laurrie said. “Games are 32 minutes, the rest of the day is 23 hours long and I think that's where (Starks) gets us.”
Laurrie likes the idea of expanding the relationship between the school and 716 United, but doesn’t want to grow too much too soon. Expansion is occurring in more than just numbers, however.
Niagara Falls National Heritage Area sponsored 716 United’s first girls team in April 2022. Starks and his team are also in the process of launching flag football teams for boys and girls.
Now a team that was completely comprised of Falls kids is now a blossoming program that features kids from across Western New York, from as far as Hamburg and Orchard Park. What Starks wants to expand most, though, is the mentorship within 716 United.
Players can use the team as an emotional outlet, while also knowing that coaches are available to discuss areas of their lives beyond basketball. Some teams had up to 60 kids at tryouts and it pained Starks to turn them away, which was more incentive to find resources to accommodate more.
“We need the kids to be playing, but most importantly, we need the kids mentored,” Starks said. “They have to be able to identify somebody that they can come to when things get a little rough, or a spot they can go to when things are thick at home.”
