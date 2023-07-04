Conjuring up a quick list of Niagara Falls boys basketball greats wouldn’t be a difficult task. Now try the girls.
The list assuredly wouldn’t be as lengthy, even for the brightest of local basketball historians.
Neglected and discarded, young female basketball players have struggled to find local programs in a basketball-rich city like Niagara Falls. By the time they reach high school, their suburban peers have lapped them with years of embedded structure, even if, at times, they have inferior athletes to Niagara Falls.
Inner-city athletics — regardless of gender — struggle to compete with the resources of suburban areas. That’s why Sanquin Starks founded 716 United. What structure youth basketball was available to young boys in Niagara Falls had crumbled and they needed somewhere to play.
But Starks and his 716 United cohorts have discovered girls basketball players are at an even greater disadvantage. Starks gave the reins to Jay Scarbrough — who is now the junior varsity coach at Niagara Falls High School — to found a girls team, while the school’s rookie varsity coach Settimia Tripi pushed to host the PAL league during the summer to inject some life into girls basketball in the city.
But while boys programs have netted enough funding to have eight teams flourishing in a short time, there is one team for girls and they are all under 15 years old.
“People envision the next Johnny Flynn, James James Starks, Paul Harris, so they look at their son, 'Oh, crap, I know he could maybe be that,'” Starks said. “So they're so invested in it. They'll bring their kid their young boy every single day. You don't see a lot of that with girls, unfortunately. No one's talking about one of our girls becoming the next WNBA star.”
The women’s sports revolution has seen girls climb from 294,015 participants — compared to 3.6 million boys — in high school sports nationwide in 1972 to 3.2 million in 2022. The number still lags behind the 4.3 million boys who participated last year, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.
Boys basketball teams from city schools in Niagara Falls and Buffalo have won 113 Section VI championships over the last 40 years, compared to eight from girls schools in the same communities. Since Section VI started crown girls basketball champions in 1976, Niagara Falls schools — LaSalle, Niagara Falls and Trott — combined for 29 boys sectional championships, but Niagara Falls’ win in 1988 is the only girls title ever.
Lack of team success is what pushed Atarah Walker to attend Cardinal O’Hara for her first two years of high school before returning to the Falls last year. At 6 feet, everyone always told Walker to play basketball, but she resisted until seventh grade, when she found out she not only enjoyed it, but was good.
It was believed a girls basketball powerhouse like O’Hara would be better for her development. The Falls had four consecutive winning seasons from 2011-2015 under coach Mike Esposito — including a 14-0 Niagara Frontier League title and a berth in the 2014 Class AA sectional final — but had one winning campaign since.
When she returned home, it was initially a shock because girls basketball was not as coveted as it was at O’Hara.
“I was like, 'Dang, I don't even want to play basketball now,' because at Niagara Falls High School, they didn't really take girls basketball seriously,” Walker said. “It takes time and everybody has to learn the fundamentals. But honestly, I don't blame them, because like before, there wasn't really any local teams in Niagara Falls for girls.”
Cost, transportation, equipment, social stigma and team success are all contributing factors in girls participating less, but one of the big buffers from playing sports are responsibilities at home.
According to a 2019 study by the Pew Research Center, teenage girls spend 14 more minutes per day on household chores than boys, along with 17 more minutes per day preparing food and cleaning up. They also spend 10 more minutes per day grocery shopping and running errands.
This is in addition to girls spending 10 more minutes per day shopping for clothes and personal items and 23 more minutes on grooming. Meanwhile, boys are spending 26 more minutes per day playing sports.
“The older I think they get, the tougher it is to keep them around,” Starks said. “That's why it's so important to keep them (in) fifth, sixth, seventh grade, because they have every opportunity getting to (college) with basketball as anybody else.”
The Women’s Sports Foundation lists a lack of positive role models is another reason, which is something Esposito saw while coaching the girls team. Esposito, who is also currently the boys JV coach and coaches a 716 United squad, still sees some of the same issues coaching the school’s flag football team, say roughly half of the team had never played an organized sport until this year.
“A lot of inner-city kids in Niagara Falls don't have dads around,” Esposito said. "My daughter could catch a football because we play football every week. These kids, a lot of them don't have two parents at home. Mom's too busy working or whatever and there's no one to throw the football around or play basketball with them. I think that's a big part of it, that no one talks about.”
•••
When Niagara Falls National Heritage Area donated to 716 United to start a girls basketball team, it created a badly needed service. But it’s only one team and there are dozens of young girls in the city who want to play.
Starks gets frequent calls inquiring about girls teams, but does not have the resources yet to match the amount of boys teams as desired. Given that most of the workouts they conduct in conjunction with the Niagara Falls City Schools brings in loads of girls and the amount they have to turn away at tryouts, there will be enough participants.
One of Starks’ main goals is to get his girls programs on par with the boys, but it lines up with the fact that WSF lists girls as having 1.3 million fewer opportunities to play high school sports than boys.
“There's no shortage of girls that want to play,” Starks said. “We just have to have the resources to be able to set it up to where they can. The Heritage Center has sponsored our girls for the past two years and they're going strong. Looking to find more sponsors to sponsor more girls teams is are like one of my top priorities.”
Although not involved with 716 United, Tripi hopes to see girls youth teams established because eventually they would feed into her varsity program at Niagara Falls. She posted an optimistic 5-12 record — with more wins than the previous two seasons combined — in her first season, but one problem that arose was that some of the girls were not accustomed to play as a cohesive team.
That is an edge suburban teams have, as many girls have been playing together in basketball or some other sport for years before reaching high school. A 2009 study by former D’Youville professor of healthy policy Don Sabo showed 81% of third-through-fifth-grade girls participated in sports at suburban elementary schools, compared to 59% in urban districts.
Players on Scarbrough’s team with 716 United are now starting to play for the JV team — and some on the varsity — so it creates continuity with the coaches and teammates.
“It's already turned everything into positive direction,” Tripi said. “We went through girls not showing up to practices or not understanding how to play as a team to now having a group of 11 to 12 girls that are working together and playing together. ... The girls were dedicated, focused, clapping for each other and not upset for not getting the playing time.”
Additionally, coaches preach the importance of playing year-round to keep pace with the best players and teams, but more than anything, it allows kids to become invested in something they enjoy. The longer they play, the more they care about the sport.
“You get that intrinsic motivation by your dedication, the amount of hours you spend,” Esposito said. “Now, the coach doesn't gotta tell you go to the gym, hit off the tee, get some jump shots off --- the kids are doing it themselves. But our girls don't have that opportunity to play sports when they're young for many reasons.”
Along with 716 United’s policies on academic performance, Scarbrough is also attempting to market his players to colleges, not just to show off their talent, but to show that college basketball is an attainable goal.
Whether it’s reaching out to a local college to come watch their practice or vice versa, Scarbrough, who played for Villa Maria, wants his girls to see crowds. Like Walker, one of Scarbrough’s goals with Niagara Falls is for people to attend games at the same rate they watch the boys, to feel the same electricity of the fans after a win rather playing in front of a crowd of 20 people, with 15 being from the opposing team.
“I built a bunch of connections to where I'll promote my girls to go into their team camps, contacted coaches that I have told them about and just asking if they could come to either a game or practice or if you guys would like to come to one of our games, just just so these girls can see that type of attention that the boys get and the girls don't get,” Scarbrough said.
