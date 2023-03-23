Carlos Bradberry is always looking for ways to keep the basketball bouncing and expand Western New York’s high school basketball growth.
He accomplished this for years coaching and organizing tournaments on the AAU circuit before moving into the varsity coaching scene with Niagara Falls, where he has led the Wolverines to two Section VI championships in the last three years.
Once again, Bradberry is using those talents as the 716 vs. 585 Classic returns for a third time Sunday on the campus of Villa Maria College. Pinning talent from Team Buffalo against those from Team Rochester, this is the first time the regional rivalry will be played since June 2021, which was also held at the Buffalo campus.
The main event of the night will be the Junior / Senior Classic at 6:30 p.m. and will feature a plethora of varsity talent from both the Section VI and Monsignor Martin worlds. The 10-man roster for Team Buffalo includes Niagara Falls’ James Robinson, Lewiston-Porter’s Jalen Duff and Niagara Wheatfield’s Xander Fletcher along with Canisius’ Shane Cercone and Nichols’ Jakye Rainey.
“I think it’s gonna be a good time for everybody,” Bradberry said. “It’s gonna be a good chance to see the young guys, a good chance to see a lot of kids (who) are going to be returning (for) a last year and it’s going to be a great chance to see kids that you’ll see playing for the last time in this area. I just think that this will be a good day of basketball.”
Inspired by both Bradberry’s AAU experience and the PAL/ACE game which was organized for years by former Niagara Falls coach Sal Constantino, the regional rivalry game has come a long way since its debut four years ago at Park School, but the main purpose hasn’t wavered. The goal is to highlight Western New York players and invite local collegiate coaches to watch the games.
But Bradberry made it clear that Team Buffalo treats the head-to-head with Team Rochester like an actual game, which he believes makes this event unique compared to other local all-star events on the hardwood.
“We’re playing this to compete,” Bradberry said. “We’re playing this to see who’s the best between Rochester and the Buffalo area. So, I think the kids take a lot of pride in that. (I’ll) be stressing on both sides that this isn’t an all-star game. It’s a game with a lot of talented kids that are all-stars. But, I don’t really want to quote it as a all-star game because it’s a little bit different.”
After going head-to-head against both Robinson and Fletcher during the Niagara Frontier League regular season this past winter, Duff said playing alongside his Niagara County counterparts will be “fun” and is ready to represent Buffalo.
“We’ve all played with each other at some point, either in a tournament game or maybe at a park or something,” said Duff, who finished fifth all-time in WNY boys basketball scoring with 2,291 points. “We all know how to play the game. So, I feel like we all have IQ, so, that’s where the chemistry comes in. If we all play the right way then we should be able to play together perfectly.”
Fletcher is heading into familiar territory as he was part of Buffalo’s underclassmen team that competed two years ago at Villa Maria College. And after playing his entire career with the Falcons under Erik O’Bryan — which included winning the program’s first sectional title since 1973 in the 2021-22 season and three consecutive Class A-1 final appearances — Fletcher is excited to get the chance to play a game under Bradberry.
“I would say (Carlos) is a great coach, too,” Fletcher said, who finished second all-time in scoring in Falcons history with 1,560 points, behind only 2006 graduate Byron Mulkey’s total of 1,777. “He’s definitely on the side of O’Bryan that he wants to win every game. And, he’s a fun coach.”
With its return, the event kicks off with the debut of a contest featuring talent from seventh and eighth grade in a Middle School showcase at 3:30 p.m., followed by the Freshman / Sophomore showdown at 5 p.m. The latter contest features a Team Buffalo roster which includes players like Niagara Falls’ John Strong and Timon’s Nakyhi Harris. Having the opportunity to expand the Classic into a triple-header makes Bradberry excited as this brought him back to the days when he connected with various middle school talent through AAU.
“I reached out to a couple of guys who know the middle school scene near Rochester and said, ‘Listen, I think it’d be a great idea for us to get these kids involved,” Bradberry said. “And at the end of the day, we get a glimpse of the kids who are going to be the next crop that’s going to be really good in Western New York and all the way from here to Rochester. … It’s refreshing for me because I get to see a new crop of kids that I really don’t know.”
Another reason why the Classic has been successful, Bradberry said, is because in today’s era, players from various schools around Western New York can now form friendships with each other thanks to social media and can connect whenever they want instead of seeing them only on the court once or twice a season. Bradberry, who starred for the former LaSalle High School in Niagara Falls in the early 1990s, believes the strong bond is good for the game moving forward.
“We sort of let that competitiveness sometimes get in the way of friendships,” said Bradberry, who hopes to expand the Classic by inviting teams from Syracuse and Albany in the future. “And now, I think it’s the exact opposite, where these guys really pull for each other. I think they cheer each other on. … I think it’s a good thing and I think the kids are excited to play with each other.”
Admission for the triple-header is $10.
The Team 716 roster for the Junior / Senior Game includes:
Jordan Alexander (Amherst), Xavier Benton (Health Sciences), Shane Cercone (Canisius), Jalen Duff (Lewiston-Porter), Xander Fletcher (Niagara Wheatfield), Jaiden Harrison (Timon), Nick Moore (Amherst), Jakye Rainey (Nichols), James Robinson (Niagara Falls), Grayson White (Clarence)
The Team 716 roster for the Freshman / Sophomore game includes:
Antonio Andrews (Amherst), Staz Chiddick (Health Sciences), Jaymier Goosby (St. Joe's), Nakyhi Harris (Timon), Drew Hind (Randolph), Justus Kleitz (Iroquois), Amir Moye (Health Sciences), Sam Platt (Pioneer), John Strong (Niagara Falls) Gionni Zelasko (St. Joe's)
