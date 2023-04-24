SANBORN — Troy Keller still returns to the “Wolf Lodge” for wrestling practice roughly once per week.
But the last time he walked through the Niagara County Community College halls was in 2018, when he was hitting the books and pinning opponents en route to becoming a NJCAA national champion — one of only six since the program began in 1973 under the direction of Eric Knuutila.
But he's proof the champions eventually always come back.
On Saturday, Keller and four of the other national champions — Willie Moore (1977), Mark Jurek (1989), Dan Uhteg (1991) and Rashad Evans (2000) — were honored as part of the program’s 50th anniversary celebration held at the campus’ Student Center. NCCC’s most recent national champion — Jordan Bushey in 2020 — was not able to attend.
A North Tonawanda graduate, Keller was ecstatic to be in the same room as those who came before him in the program, some of whom he had never met before the event.
“A lot of the alumni is back,” said Keller, who wrestled at NCCC in the 2017 and 2018 seasons and currently holds the program’s all-time wins leader (90). “That’s the first time, for me, that everyone’s been in the same place at the same time, so, it’s just cool.”
Roughly 100 people — including NCCC wrestlers from the 1970s to present day and their families and program supporters — attended the ceremony. Scrapbooks from each season featuring newspaper clippings of the big victories through the decades were displayed on tables. A slideshow featuring photos of the program from the early 1970s until the present day was displayed on a loop
Since winning the national championship, Evans’ career has skyrocketed, first as a Division I wrestler at Michigan State to a UFC superstar to owning the MetaToads NFT brand. When he left Sanborn over two decades ago, Evans left campus “on a high note” and credited NCCC — in both the gym and classroom — as the foundation for the work ethic behind all of his success.
“I actually started to get a relationship and really like going to school and like the process of learning and like having that knowledge,” said Evans, a Niagara Wheatfield graduate, who finished with a 71-12 record from 1998 to 2000. “And, I learned how to study and I got my grades up and I became a student. And that really took off a lot of pressure because then, as an athlete, it was all easier from there. Now, I could just really focus on my athletics and really be — truly — the athlete that I knew I could be.”
Moore is still remembered not only for being the program’s first national champion but the fact that he won while the program was still in its infancy — its fourth year overall — and still years ahead before wrestlers from around the country were sent to Sanborn starting in the late 1980s.
The Niagara Falls native said it didn’t really sink in that he had won at nationals and made school history. In fact, he thought winning on that stage was very common. But it wasn't until about seven years that he realized what he had accomplished — and the precedent he had started.
“It's great to see the program itself achieve everything that it is doing, especially having that many national champions,” said Moore, who finished with a 44-2-2 record from 1975 to 1977 with NCCC and later became a wrestling coach himself. “Hopefully, we get more and that way, you know, a lot more people can come, the program can progress more and grow.”
For Uhteg, who was back on campus for the first time in a decade, competing for the Thunderwolves changed his entire life trajectory. When Knuutila first called him, Uhteg had been a Clarence High School drop out for roughly a year and was making steady money driving a garbage truck.
But Knuutila saw Uhteg’s potential as a wrestler and heavily recruited him to come to Sanborn. Uhteg shared the story with the audience Saturday and got quite emotional on stage.
“That phone call changed my life, man,” said Uhteg, who later wrestled at Division III Ithaca and has taught physical education for Buffalo Public Schools since 1999. “It molded me for what I’m doing today. … And if it wasn’t for Coach, I’d still be driving a truck or, you know, finishing concrete. So I owe Coach Knuutila a lot.”
As for Knuutila himself, his coaching relationship with the Thunderwolves was supposed to only last one year — the inaugural 1973-74 campaign. Instead, it’s evolved into a 50-year connection and a three-generation affair. Daughter Kristin and grand-daughter Ally, who helped organize Saturday’s event, have also been familiar faces around the Thunderwolves program through their efforts behind the scenes — much like the role once provided by the family’s matriarch, the late Linda Knuutila, who passed away in 2018.
Whether the end result is becoming a national champion or not, the foundation of the NCCC wrestling program is built on treating its 671 (and counting) wrestlers the same way — a whole person approach. Being a supportive mentor who also knows when to push the right buttons is how Knuutila — and his successor Keith Maute — turned NCCC into a top juco program in the country, winning 479 matches, developing 54 NJCAA All-Americans and clinching 25 Region III titles, among other accolades.
Communication has been the key for why the Thunderwolves have had such a strong alumni presence. Knuutila said he received numerous phone calls in recent weeks from former wrestlers saying they could not attend the event but wanted to talk with their former coach.
Whenever a former wrestler needs life advice, he’s always there to listen. Having those who gathered Saturday night — including the national champions — come back to campus showed how big of an impact the program had on their lives.
“When you coach your team and the practice is over and you go home (and) you never see him again, that’s not a coach, to me,” said Knuutila, who recorded 373 wins before stepping down as head coach in 2011 but has stayed on Maute’s staff as an assistant since. “The coach is getting together with your team like this (at gatherings), you know?”
All of the champions agreed the 50-year milestone is a testament to the coaching staff — and most especially the program’s founder, Knuutila. Jurek — a Tonawanda graduate — described Knuutila as “the cog in the center of the wheel.”
Knuutila knew those like Evans had the talent to compete at Division I one day and just needed the right starting point. Today, he’s glad he accepted Knuutila’s offer to join the program instead of letting his ego get in the way.
“He has been a perfect fit (for NCCC),” Evans said. “He’s been able to spot the talent. He is able to spot the diamond in the rough. … I’m glad that I did (join) because it was that foundation that I needed. The foundation that I was lacking and didn't even know that I was lacking.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.