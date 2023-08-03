Rocky Bleier knew what it took to overcome anything life threw at him.
There’s the football aspect of his life, which included a national championship trophy with Notre Dame in 1966 and then four Super Bowl rings with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1970s.
But Bleier was also a grenadier squadron member of the United States Army during the Vietnam War who earned a Bronze Star. And since then, Bleier has shared his story across the country honoring while also his fellow veterans plus those who served after him.
Bleier will appear in Niagara County on two separate occasions this weekend. Bleier will join the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 268 at its meeting Saturday in Wilson, an organization he has known for over three decades. Then, Bleier will serve as the keynote speaker at the Purple Heart ceremony at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Niagara County Courthouse in Lockport.
The ceremony will feature the addition of over 100 names to the county’s Purple Heart book. A new monument will be unveiled on the front lawn, honoring the men and women who were either wounded or killed in combat for the United States military.
Like those and the families who will be honored in the Lock City, Bleier, too, knows the grim reality associated with the Purple Heart. On August 20, 1969 in Hiep Duc, Bleier was on patrol when he was wounded in the left thigh by an enemy rifle bullet and, while on the ground, tried to leap over an enemy grenade which exploded. The incident left him with shrapnel wounds in both legs and a severely damaged right foot, which required years to return to full strength before breaking into the Steelers lineup in 1974.
Describing the award as “one of service and sacrifice,” Bleier said he still wears the Purple Heart with great pride and looked forward to participating in the ceremony.
“To just be able to create an awareness and be part of a program that can create awareness for veterans now after all these years (is great),” Bleier said. “And how important they are to our society, sacrifices that the Vietnam veteran has gone through that some people have a tendency now to forget… That recognition, I think, (became) very important for a lot of veterans that they had served their country and paid the price, and so doing, should be much appreciated.”
Bleier’s connection with Niagara County and its Vietnam veteran community came through his former Notre Dame classmate and Wilson native, Wally Moxham, a U.S. Army veteran in Vietnam as well. Moxham organized a photo exhibit called “Vietnam Veterans: Our Photo Album” in February 1990 at the Kenan Center Gallery in Lockport.
The first event displayed more than 300 pictures of the war taken by the soldiers themselves and, as Moxham explained, served as a “cathartic experience” for them to share what they witnessed with the community. Bleier was in attendance to help promote the opening night at the Kenan and has since then been, Moxham said, “an honorary member” of the chapter.
Bleier later helped promote the chapter’s photo show later that summer at the Power Authority Vista in Niagara Falls, which led to national publicity from CBS Sunday Morning. Bleier was also scheduled to perform his one-man play, “The Play with Rocky Bleier” at North Tonawanda’s Riviera Theater in August 2020 and had events planned with the chapter before it was canceled due to COVID-19.
Moxham has known Bleier for over five decades, describing his friend as gregarious and unassuming. Even with a schedule that features visiting various veteran organizations across the country, Moxham appreciates that his friend continues to help the chapter when available.
“We just think he’s such a part of our group and we’re happy that we can bring him into Western New York (this) weekend,” Moxham said. “He’s just a great guy. And we’re happy to share him with the rest of the community and the rest of the veteran groups around that might be showing up.”
Whether it’s through his speaking engagements, the play or in his book turned movie, “Fighting Back,” Bleier shares his experiences through the lens he describes as “overcoming odds and obstacles.” For example, while recovering from his wounds in a hospital in Tokyo in early 1970, Bleier received a postcard from then Steelers owner, the late Art Rooney, who wrote the team needed him to come back. This motivated him to get in shape for training camp that summer, even though he was cut but encouraged to return next year.
He then saw limited offensive opportunities the next couple seasons until he made the starting lineup in the 1974 season, where he stayed until he retired in 1980. The perseverance paid off as he caught Terry Bradshaw’s go-ahead touchdown pass in Super Bowl XIII and was one half of Pittsburgh’s 1,000-yard halfback duo with Franco Harris, just the second duo to accomplish the feat (Miami’s Larry Csonka and Mercury Morris in 1972).
While he hopes those in attendance at the Purple Heart ceremony will recognize the cost and the price those honored paid to defend this country, Bleier added that anyone can accomplish their goals with determination.
“It doesn’t take a Purple Heart to be able to do what is necessary in one’s life,” said Bleier, giving examples from raising a family to giving back in a community. “... That can be accomplished by any one of us because we all have things that we have to overcome in our (lives). Doesn’t necessarily (have to) be combat wounds but finding out who we are, and being productive within our own lifespan. So hopefully, that’s the message we get across.”
Seating at the Purple Heart ceremony will be available for honorees while guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. The Tonawanda American Legion Band will perform at 12:30 p.m.
