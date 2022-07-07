MONTREAL — The NHL draft has become a reunion of sorts for a growing number of members of the 2005-06 Buffalo Sabres, who reached the Eastern Conference final before losing to the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games and now work in management.
Among those expected to be on the draft floor Thursday were general managers Chris Drury from the New York Rangers and Mike Grier of the San Jose Sharks, Philadelphia Flyers special assistant to the GM Danny Brier and new Chicago Blackhawks development coach Brian Campbell. Retired goalie Ryan Miller is also in town, attending the draft as part of his job in the league’s hockey operations department.
Grier, who this week became the NHL’s first black GM, doesn’t believe the connections are a coincidence, and credits then-Sabres GM Darcy Regier for bringing them together.
“I think that’s why our team was successful,” said Grier said, who was hired by the Sharks after working under Drury in New York. “We worked hard. We enjoyed the game. But I think we all thought the game at a pretty good level.”
Grier added: “We were probably better than the sum of our parts, just because of that. We were all in the same place together at the same time. Picked each other’s brains and it kind of went from there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.