LEWISTON — Xavier Perez has been advanced since birth, so being the youngest player to ever compete in the Porter Cup isn’t a major surprise.
The day Perez’s mother learned she was pregnant was the same day she was diagnosed with cervical cancer. He was born 3 ½ months premature and was supposed to be in an incubator for four months, but only stayed in the hospital for 14 days.
While living next to the tee box on the sixth hole on at Warrior Hills Golf Course in Fort Polk, Louisiana, Perez watched the golfers stroll by daily and found a stray club in the garage and started mimicking their strokes.
Perez, who now resides in Augusta, Georgia, began playing competitively at 3 years old and at one point won 36 consecutive matches. He has more than 250 career wins. In May, the 12-year-old acquired Cobra Puma’s first NIL endorsement.
Signed to GSE Worldwide — the same company who deals with PGA stars like Bryson DeChambeau — to handle endorsements that include OnCore, he's now competing against the toughest competition of his life at Niagara Falls Country Club.
“I’m out there grinding and having fun,” Perez said. “... This is one of my biggest tournaments in my life, so just to be playing here is an honor.”
Excelling at such a young age, Perez often hears the cliche comparisons to Tiger Woods, but this is not a story of stage parents force-feeding a child their own dreams of fame. His father, Miguel, didn’t even want him to play golf.
A native of Puerto Rico, Miguel was hoping Xavier would play baseball. But serving 33 years in the military as an Army Ranger saw Miguel deployed often, and upon returning once, Xavier was hooked on golf. Miguel tried to buy him equipment and jerseys, but it didn’t stick.
“Every time my dad would pitch to me, I’d let (the ball) fall and I’d swing (the bat) it like a golf club,” Xavier said. “One time my dad deployed and when he came back, I was already golfing. When I was 3, he put me in my first camp and I think I won.”
A too-advanced-for-his-age skill set may have netted a few endorsements, but Xavier’s oversized personality sets him apart. Overly loquacious and often in academically-advanced classes, he began talking at 9 months old and hasn’t stopped.
His father chuckles when his son is approached for interviews and eventually turns the interviewer into the interviewee. Fittingly, Xavier has an interest in acting, along with tennis, and often plays out little skits at home.
Miguel is often asked why he doesn’t caddy for his son, especially at the Porter Cup where competition is older. But Xavier manages on his own, and two days into the tournament, he’s already calling his caddy — Lewiston-Porter middle-schooler Phil Monahan — his brother.
“It’s all based on his ability to speak and pitch a product sometimes,” Miguel said. “He socializes with people. We’ve been here for three days and everybody loves him and he makes sure he gives that love back.”
Although Xavier has become the talk of the tournament, stopping for autographs and photographs with fans, he sits in last place in the 87-player field. He has posted a 25-over-par 165 through two rounds, but it's important to remember his age.
Twenty-one-year-old Will Thomson knows what it’s like to be just entering teenage years and competing against adults, many of whom were or currently are Division I college golfers. Now in his eighth Porter Cup, the Pittsford native was previously the youngest player to compete in the Porter Cup, doing so at 13.
The two are hoping to cross paths before the tournament ends, but Thomson doesn’t need to meet him to understand his feelings.
“It’s hard to have the perspective when you’re that young, but everybody out here is just trying to play golf,” Thomson said. “For anybody like him, just coming out, having fun and just enjoying the experience is probably the most important thing.”
Xavier is undeterred by his place on the leaderboard, he simply wants to have fun before hopping off to Pennsylvania for the DBAF Golf Outing, held by one of his sponsors, PGMBM, an international law firm.
“It’s not about what place I come in or how I score, it’s just a great experience and an honor to be here,” Xavier said.
