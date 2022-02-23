Sanborn – The Niagara Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will host a series of free entrepreneurship classes aimed at those looking to enhance business skills and strengthen a new or existing business. The series will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays from March 24 to May 12. The schedule of topics is as follows:
March 24 – Entrepreneurship/Business Plans and Business Model Canvas
March 31 – Social Media for Small Business
April 7 – Marketing for Small Business
April 14 – Budget and Recordkeeping
April 21 – Business Owner’s Insurance
April 28 – Understanding Your Financial Picture
May 5 – Legal Help for Your Business
May 12 - Taxes and the Small Business
Classes will be held at Niagara County Community College, located at 3111 Saunders Settlement Road in Sanborn. A webinar option is also available for those unable to attend in person. To register for these classes, or to find out more about other services offered by the SBDC, visit https://www.niagaracc.suny.edu/sbdc/ or call (716) 210-2515.
