Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Scattered snow flurries and snow showers possible this evening. Becoming clear later. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Scattered snow flurries and snow showers possible this evening. Becoming clear later. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.