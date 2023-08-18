Former Buffalo Sabres stars Ryan Miller and Thomas Vanek are back in the NHL working for an old teammate, San Jose Sharks general manager Mike Grier.
Miller, 43, will scout draft-eligible goalies and assist Evgeni Nabokov in goaltender development, the Sharks announced Friday.
Meanwhile, Vanek, 39, will be an amateur scout in Minnesota.
Grier, who took over as San Jose’s GM last year, played with Miller and Vanek during his two stints in Buffalo (2003-04 to 2005-06) and 2009-10 to 2010-11).
The Sabres retired Miller’s No. 30 last season.
