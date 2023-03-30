Week of April 3-7
MEAL DEALS
This is the county’s Eat Well ... Stay Well menu for next week. Lunch is served Monday through Friday at senior centers / senior congregate dining sites around the county; call 716-438-4031 for the locations and more information. The suggested contribution for lunch is $3.25. The program is for residents aged 60 and older.
All meals are served with bread, butter and 1% milk, coffee or tea.
MONDAY: Breaded chicken patty on a whole wheat roll with lettuce, tomato and onion, mac and cheese, Brussels sprouts, Sunshine Bar.
TUESDAY: Homemade baked meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, Italian vegetable blend, whole wheat bread, sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY: Glazed ham, mashed sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, whole wheat dinner roll, Spring Time Coconut Cake.
THURSDAY: Cheese tortellini and meatballs with marinara sauce, cauliflower with red pepper, Italian bread, tropical fruit cup.
FRIDAY: Kitchen closed.
ATTORNEY FOR THE ELDERLY
Gary Billingsley, Attorney for the Elderly through the Niagara County Office for the Aging, has office hours from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Office for the Aging, 111 Main St., Lockport. Satellite offices will be open at: Lewiston Senior Center, 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday (April 4) (call 716-754-2071 for an appointment); Wheatfield Community Center, 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday (April 5) (call 716-731-4835 for an appointment); and Woodlands Senior Village, noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday (April 5). Where appointments are not required, walk-ins are taken in order of arrival.
JOHN DUKE SENIOR CENTER, NIAGARA FALLS
Here’s a list of daily activities at the center at 1201 Hyde Park Blvd.
• MONDAY: Bingo 10:30-11:30 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.; knitting class 1-3 p.m.
• TUESDAY: Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.
• WEDNESDAY: Needle painting 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.; euchre 1-3 p.m.
• THURSDAY: Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; chair yoga 10:50-11:30 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.; pickle ball 1-3 p.m.
• FRIDAY: Zumba gold 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.; 1-3 p.m. euchre.
Safety Drivers Class is offered once a month, call (716) 297-9324 to make an appointment.
For more information, call (716) 297-9324.
NORTH TONAWANDA & WHEATFIELD SENIORS
Upcoming trips include:
— Holland Michigan Tulip Festival, May 8-12. $750 ppd includes meals and transportation.
— Patriotic Pops with the BPO, May 26, Kleinhan's Music Hall. Includes doughnuts and coffee before the concert and lunch afterward at Parkside Meadows. $107.
— U.S. Army Field Band & Chorus at Chautauqua Institution, June 25. Performances include the music of Broadway, opera, barbershop quartet and Americana. Lunch prior at Olive’s Restaurant in Mayville. $80.
For more information and registration, contact Jean at 716-694-5567 or jeanmarshall39@yahoo.com
LEWISTON SENIOR CENTER
Lewiston Senior Center, 4361 Lower River Road, Youngstown, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Daily lunch program hours are 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call 716-754-2071 for more information. Here's what's happening.
MONDAY: Chair yoga 9:30 a.m.; pinochle at 12:30 p.m.; Afternoon Art 1 to 3 p.m.
TUESDAY: Resistance band exercise 9:30 a.m.; blood pressure screening 10:30 a.m.; Senior Club 12:30 p.m.; euchre 12:30 p.m.; bridge 1 p.m.
WEDNESDAY: Silver Sneakers 9:30 a.m.; Lewiston Larks Choral Group 10:30 a.m.; Easter luncheon and Easter Hat Parade 11 a.m.; FeedMore WNY Mobile Farm Market 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Mahjongg at noon; BINGO 1 p.m.
THURSDAY: Mahjongg 8:30 a.m.; Wood Carvers 9 a.m. (new carvers welcome); Exercise with Kathy 1 p.m.; Technology 101 at 1:30 p.m. ALSO, AARP tax prep service ongoing, call for an appointment.
FRIDAY: Center closed.
SPECIAL EVENTS THIS MONTH include:
— Author BonnaSue Draper discusses "The Other Side," 11 a.m. April 11.
— Driver training class, 1 to 4 p.m. April 21 and April 28. Call ahead to secure a spot.
— Earth Day Celebration / seed planting project, 10 a.m. April 22. Seeds, pots and soil are provided.
— Talk by historian Ken Slaugenhoupt, 11 a.m. April 25.
— Flower arranging class, 1 p.m. April 25.
— Lewiston Larks concert, 11 a.m. April 26.
SANBORNITE SENIORS
The Sanbornite Seniors invite community participation. The club meets at the Sanborn Fire Hall on Buffalo Street. Events include:
• Bingo, 1 to 2 p.m. on the 1st Wednesday monthly. Lunch at noon, bring your own lunch. Beverages provided.
• Dinner (5:30 p.m.) and entertainment, 7 p.m., on the third Wednesday monthly. Dinner will be either a potluck or catered with the cost announced ahead of time.
• Gentle Fun Exercise, 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
RANSOMVILLE RETIREES
Ransomville Rural Retirees is marking its 50th year in 2023. Gatherings are on the first Thursday of the month at Ransomville Free Methodist Church, 3924 Ransomville Road, beginning at 11 a.m. All senior citizens in the area are welcome; bring a dish to pass. For more information, call director Grace Austin at 716-791-3153. For information about senior travel opportunities, contact Jean Marshall at 716-694-5567 or jeanmarshall39@yahoo.com.
WILSON SENIORS
For more information call Bonnie at 716-638-4030.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.