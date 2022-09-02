Week of Sept. 5-9
MEAL DEALS
This is the county’s Eat Well ... Stay Well menu for next week. Lunch is served Monday through Friday at senior centers / senior congregate dining sites around the county; call 716-438-4031 for the locations and more information. The suggested contribution for lunch is $3.25. The program is for residents aged 60 and older.
All meals are served with bread, butter and 1% milk, coffee or tea.
MONDAY: Labor Day, kitchen closed.
TUESDAY: Cheese tortellini with meatballs and tomato sauce, spinach, Italian bread, banana.
WEDNESDAY: Lemon chicken over egg noodles, broccoli and cauliflower, wheat dinner roll, apricots.
THURSDAY: Baked meatloaf with gravy, mashed sweet potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, brownie.
FRIDAY: Julienne salad with turkey, pea-and-pasta salad, wheat dinner roll, tropical fruit cup.
ATTORNEY FOR THE ELDERLY
Gary Billingsley, Attorney for the Elderly through the Niagara County Office for the Aging, has office hours from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Office for the Aging, 111 Main St., Lockport. Satellite offices next week are: Lewiston Senior Center, 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday (Sept. 6), call 716-754-2071 for an appointment; Wheatfield Community Center, 11 a.m. to noon Thursday (Sept. 8), call 716-694-8504 for an appointment; and Cal Richards Senior Center, Niagara Falls, noon to 1 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 8). Where appointments are not required, walk-ins are taken in order of arrival.
JOHN DUKE SENIOR CENTER, NIAGARA FALLS
Here’s a list of daily activities at the center at 1201 Hyde Park Blvd.
• MONDAY: Bingo 10:30-11:30 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.; knitting class 1-3 p.m.
• TUESDAY: Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.
• WEDNESDAY: Needle painting 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.; euchre 1-3 p.m.
• THURSDAY: Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; chair yoga 10:50-11:30 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.; pickle ball 1-3 p.m.
• FRIDAY: Zumba gold 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.; 1-3 p.m. euchre.
Safety Drivers Class is offered once a month, call (716)297-9324 to make an appointment.
For more information, call (716) 297-9324.
NORTH TONAWANDA & WHEATFIELD SENIORS
Upcoming senior trips. Contact Jean Marshall at 716-694-5567 or jeannmarshall39@yahoo.com
• Sept. 21 “Meet the Makers” — 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. $96. Meet firsthand how some specialty products are made in the Erie, Pa. area. Tour Pulakos Chocolates (receive samples), tour Erie Brewery (sample beers), learn about apple growing at Burch Farms (wine sampling), and learn the art of fine wine making at Arrowhead Winery (tasting included). Lunch will be a buffet at the Concourse of Union Station – a 1927 renovated train station. Departs from Manhatten Street parking lot, NT.
• Oct. 25 “Octoberfest” — 10:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Hofbrauhaus Buffalo. $90. Join the fun of dancing and just clapping to the German tunes of the Frankfurter German Band, a.k.a. “The best of the wurst,” showcasing demonstrations of the Swiss alphorns, Bavarian cow bells and more. Cash bar is available. Choice of: sausage platter with pork and chicken bratwurst, sauerkraut and mashed potatoes; grilled chicken breast with creamy mushroom sauce, homemade spatzle and crispy fried onions; or vegetarian option, cheese spatzle, vegetarian German noodle with Swiss cheese and crisp onions.
• Nov. 13 “A Canterbury Feast” — 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Start the day at Burch Winery to shop for festive fall specialties, bakery items, and more. Next on to the Station Dinner Theater in Erie, Pa. for the Medieval Musical Comedy – Canterbury Feast, where the Knaves and Wenches take us back to 1492. No utensils will be allowed at the King’s Feast. $87. Depart from Wheatfield Senior Center.
• Nov. 28 Batavia Downs Casino — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Try your luck at the slot machines. It’s Forever Young Monday! Each guest will receive $15 free play. Once you earn 10 points, you will receive 20% off lunch & a free treat on your player’s club card. Veterans with valid ID will receive $25 free play. All guests require valid photo ID. A stop at Kutter’s Cheese on the way home. $37.
• Dec. 16 “Holiday Pops” — 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Kleinhans. $107. Enjoy coffee & doughnuts before the concert, with lunch at the Hamlin House following the concert. Depart from Wheatfield Senior Center.
LEWISTON SENIOR CLUB
The Lewiston Senior Club meets on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 12:30 pm at the Lewiston Senior Center, 4361 Lower River Road, Youngstown. All are welcome to attend. For information call Paulette at 297-4749.
LEWISTON TRAVEL CLUB
“The Lewiston Travel Club meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month. 12:30 pm at the Lewiston Senior Center, 4361 Lower River Road, Lewiston.
The travel club will be traveling to the Seneca Allegany Casino in October. For information on these events contact Paulette Glasgow, 297-4749
The following trips are planned:
• Oct. 17, Seneca Allegany Casino. Price is $30 and includes $25 in free slots.
Payments sent to Lewiston Travel Club, 836 The Circle Drive, Lewiston, NY 14092. For information contact Paulette @716-297-4749.
SANBORNITE SENIORS
The Sanbornite Seniors invite community participation. The club meets at the Sanborn Fire Hall on Buffalo Street. Events include:
• Bingo, 1 to 2 p.m. on the 1st Wednesday monthly. Lunch at noon, bring your own lunch. Beverages provided.
• Dinner (5:30 p.m.) and entertainment, 7 p.m., on the third Wednesday monthly. Dinner will be either a potluck or catered with the cost announced ahead of time.
• Gentle Fun Exercise, 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
RANSOMVILLE RETIREES
Ransomville Rural Retirees gatherings take place at Ransomville Free Methodist Church, 3924 Ransomville Road, on the first Thursday of the month. Bring a dish to pass. All senior citizens in the area are invited to join in, especially the young at heart! For more information, call club director Grace at 716-791-3153 or check out the group on Facebook. For information about group travel, contact travel manager Jean Marshall at 716-694-5567 or jeanmarshall39@yahoo.com.
WILSON SENIORS
Wilson Seniors get together at the Wilson fire hall on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Gathering begins at 10 a.m. and a group meeting is conducted at 11 a.m. All senior citizens are welcome, regardless where they reside. Just bring a bag lunch and your own beverage; dessert will be provided. For more information, call Bonnie at 716-638-4030.
