Week of January 9-13
MEAL DEALS
This is the county’s Eat Well ... Stay Well menu for next week. Lunch is served Monday through Friday at senior centers / senior congregate dining sites around the county; call 716-438-4031 for the locations and more information. The suggested contribution for lunch is $3.25. The program is for residents aged 60 and older.
All meals are served with bread, butter and 1% milk, coffee or tea.
MONDAY: Turkey and cheese on a whole wheat hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato and onion, minestrone soup, garden salad, Mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY: Homemade mac and cheese, stir fry vegetable blend, corn muffin, sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY: Stuffed pepper with tomato sauce, Sicilian vegetable blend, Italian bread, banana.
THURSDAY: Sweet and sour pork with fortune cookies, seasoned brown rice, broccoli, whole wheat bread, pineapple.
FRIDAY: Hot roast beef and gravy on a wheat roll, garlic mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, pear crisp.
ATTORNEY FOR THE ELDERLY
Gary Billingsley, Attorney for the Elderly through the Niagara County Office for the Aging, has office hours from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Office for the Aging, 111 Main St., Lockport. These satellite offices will be open next week: Wrobel Towers, Niagara Falls, 10 to 11 a.m. Monday (Jan. 9); and Spallino Towers, Niagara Falls, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday (Jan. 9). Walk-ins are taken in order of arrival.
JOHN DUKE SENIOR CENTER, NIAGARA FALLS
Here’s a list of daily activities at the center at 1201 Hyde Park Blvd.
• MONDAY: Bingo 10:30-11:30 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.; knitting class 1-3 p.m.
• TUESDAY: Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.
• WEDNESDAY: Needle painting 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.; euchre 1-3 p.m.
• THURSDAY: Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; chair yoga 10:50-11:30 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.; pickle ball 1-3 p.m.
• FRIDAY: Zumba gold 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.; 1-3 p.m. euchre.
Safety Drivers Class is offered once a month, call (716) 297-9324 to make an appointment.
For more information, call (716) 297-9324.
NORTH TONAWANDA & WHEATFIELD SENIORS
Upcoming trips include:
St. Patrick’s Day Blarney, March 14, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dress in green and head to Sean Patrick’s restaurant for lunch and entertainment by the Blarney Bunch, who specialize in traditional Irish music. Finish the day with an ice cream stop. $99.
Onesong Vintage Country luncheon and show, April 5, 9:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Travel to Moonwink’s Restaurant in Cuba for lunch followed by the show created and performed by Ron and Nancy Onesong (who were recently inducted into the New York State Country Music Hall of Fame). A stop at Cuba Cheese is included. $94.
Tulip Festival in Holland, Michigan, May 8 to May 12. Four nights lodging, four breakfasts, two dinners, $750 ppd.
For more information and reservations, contact Jean Marshall @ 716-694-5567 or jeanmarshall39@yahoo.com.
LEWISTON SENIOR CENTER
Lewiston Senior Center, 4361 Lower River Road, Youngstown, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 716-754-2071 for more information. Here’s what’s happening.
MONDAY: Chair yoga 9:30 a.m.; pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Afternoon Art 1 p.m.
TUESDAY: Resistance band exercise 9:30 a.m.; euchre 12:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY: Silver Sneakers 9:30 a.m.; Lewiston Larks Choral Group 10:30 a.m.; Mahjongg at noon; BINGO 1 p.m.
THURSDAY: Mahjongg 8:30 a.m.; Wood Carvers 9 a.m. (new carvers welcome); exercise class 1 p.m.; Grief Support Group 2 p.m.
FRIDAY: Mahjongg 8:30 a.m.; Quilters 9 a.m.; chair yoga 9:30 a.m.; trivia at noon; bridge 12:30 p.m.
SANBORNITE SENIORS
The Sanbornite Seniors invite community participation. The club meets at the Sanborn Fire Hall on Buffalo Street. Events include:
• Bingo, 1 to 2 p.m. on the 1st Wednesday monthly. Lunch at noon, bring your own lunch. Beverages provided.
• Dinner (5:30 p.m.) and entertainment, 7 p.m., on the third Wednesday monthly. Dinner will be either a potluck or catered with the cost announced ahead of time.
• Gentle Fun Exercise, 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
RANSOMVILLE RETIREES
Ransomville Rural Retirees gatherings are on the first Thursday of the month at Ransomville Free Methodist Church, 3924 Ransomville Road, beginning at 11 a.m. All senior citizens in the area are welcome; bring a dish to pass. For more information, call director Grace Austin at 716-791-3153. For information about senior travel opportunities, contact Jean Marshall at 716-694-5567 or jeanmarshall39@yahoo.com.
WILSON SENIORS
Wilson Seniors get together at the Wilson fire hall on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Gathering begins at 10 a.m. and a group meeting is conducted at 11 a.m. All senior citizens are welcome, regardless where they reside. Just bring a bag lunch and your own beverage; dessert will be provided. For more information, call Bonnie at 716-638-4030.
