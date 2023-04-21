Week of April 24-28
MEAL DEALS
This is the county’s Eat Well ... Stay Well menu for next week. Lunch is served Monday through Friday at senior centers / senior congregate dining sites around the county; call 716-438-4031 for the locations and more information. The suggested contribution for lunch is $3.25. The program is for residents aged 60 and older.
All meals are served with bread, butter and 1% milk, coffee or tea.
MONDAY: Breakfast casserole, hash browns, spinach-and-bacon salad, biscuit, Mandarin Orange Delight.
TUESDAY: Ranch chicken pasta salad, marinated vegetable salad, muffin, Sunshine Bar.
WEDNESDAY: Cheeseburger supreme with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a whole wheat roll, au gratin potatoes, hearty vegetable soup, tropical fruit cup.
THURSDAY: Breaded, bone-in pork chop, seasoned squash, garden salad, whole wheat bread, pineapple.
FRIDAY: Turkey Cobb salad, macaroni salad, whole wheat dinner roll, Mandarin oranges.
ATTORNEY FOR THE ELDERLY
Gary Billingsley, Attorney for the Elderly through the Niagara County Office for the Aging, has office hours from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Office for the Aging, 111 Main St., Lockport. Satellite offices will be open at: John Duke Senior Center, Niagara Falls, 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday (April 25) (call 716-297-9324 for an appointment); and St. John's AME Church, Niagara Falls, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday (April 25). Where appointments are not required, walk-ins are taken in order of arrival.
JOHN DUKE SENIOR CENTER, NIAGARA FALLS
Here’s a list of daily activities at the center at 1201 Hyde Park Blvd.
• MONDAY: Bingo 10:30-11:30 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.; knitting class 1-3 p.m.
• TUESDAY: Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.
• WEDNESDAY: Needle painting 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.; euchre 1-3 p.m.
• THURSDAY: Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; chair yoga 10:50-11:30 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.; pickle ball 1-3 p.m.
• FRIDAY: Zumba gold 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.; 1-3 p.m. euchre.
Safety Drivers Class is offered once a month, call (716) 297-9324 to make an appointment.
For more information, call (716) 297-9324.
NORTH TONAWANDA & WHEATFIELD SENIORS
Upcoming trips include:
— Holland Michigan Tulip Festival, May 8-12. $750 ppd includes meals and transportation.
— Patriotic Pops with the BPO, May 26, Kleinhan's Music Hall. Includes doughnuts and coffee before the concert and lunch afterward at Parkside Meadows. $107.
— U.S. Army Field Band & Chorus at Chautauqua Institution, June 25. Performances include the music of Broadway, opera, barbershop quartet and Americana. Lunch prior at Olive’s Restaurant in Mayville. $80.
For more information and registration, contact Jean at 716-694-5567 or jeanmarshall39@yahoo.com
LEWISTON SENIOR CENTER
Lewiston Senior Center, 4361 Lower River Road, Youngstown, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Daily lunch program hours are 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call 716-754-2071 for more information. Here's what's happening.
MONDAY: Chair yoga 9:30 a.m.; pinochle at 12:30 p.m.; Afternoon Art 1 to 3 p.m.
TUESDAY: Resistance band exercise 9:30 a.m.; talk by historian Ken Slaugenhoupt at 11 a.m.; Senior Club 12:30 p.m.; euchre 12:30 p.m.; flower arranging class 1 p.m.
WEDNESDAY: Silver Sneakers 9:30 a.m.; Lewiston Larks Choral Group 10:30 a.m.; Lewiston Larks concert 11 a.m.; Mahjongg at noon; BINGO 1 p.m.
THURSDAY: Mahjongg 8:30 a.m.; Wood Carvers 9 a.m. (new carvers welcome); Exercise with Kathy 1 p.m.; Grief Support Group 2 p.m.
FRIDAY: Quilters 9 a.m.; chair yoga 9:30 a.m.; trivia at noon; bridge 12:30 p.m.; driver training 1 to 4 p.m. (prior sign-up required).
The Lewiston Travel Club announces reservations for the following trips:
• May 22 — Cabaret Studio B presents “Reverend Mother” Price $80 includes lunch at the Black North Inn And stop at Pretty Sweet Bakery. Payment due by May 15.
• June 15 — Merry Go Round Theater presents “Evita” Price $93 includes lunch at Parker Grille. Lunch selection: Reuben or Turkey Club or Beef on Weck. Call with lunch selection by June 2. Payment due by June 7.
• Aug. 10 — Bristol Valley Theater presents “Driving Miss Daisy” Price $90 includes lunch at Redwood Restaurant. Lunch selection: Manhattan Chicken Breast or Philly Streak or Corned Beef Reuben. Call with lunch selection By July 28. Payment due by July 28.
• Oct. 16 — Seneca Allegany Casino Price $38 includes $25 free slots. Bring photo ID or casino card.
Call Paulette at 716-297-4749 for information.
SANBORNITE SENIORS
The Sanbornite Seniors invite community participation. The club meets at the Sanborn Fire Hall on Buffalo Street. Events include:
• Bingo, 1 to 2 p.m. on the 1st Wednesday monthly. Lunch at noon, bring your own lunch. Beverages provided.
• Dinner (5:30 p.m.) and entertainment, 7 p.m., on the third Wednesday monthly. Dinner will be either a potluck or catered with the cost announced ahead of time.
• Gentle Fun Exercise, 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
RANSOMVILLE RETIREES
Ransomville Rural Retirees is marking its 50th year in 2023. Gatherings are on the first Thursday of the month at Ransomville Free Methodist Church, 3924 Ransomville Road, beginning at 11 a.m. All senior citizens in the area are welcome; bring a dish to pass. For more information, call director Grace Austin at 716-791-3153. For information about senior travel opportunities, contact Jean Marshall at 716-694-5567 or jeanmarshall39@yahoo.com.
WILSON SENIORS
For more information call Bonnie at 716-638-4030.
