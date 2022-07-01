Week of July 4-8
MEAL DEALS
This is the county’s Eat Well ... Stay Well menu for next week. Lunch is served Monday through Friday at senior centers / senior congregate dining sites around the county; call 716-438-4031 for the locations and more information. The suggested contribution for lunch is $3.25. The program is for residents aged 60 and older.
All meals are served with bread, butter and 1% milk, coffee or tea.
MONDAY: Independence Day, kitchen closed.
TUESDAY: Polish sausage on a wheat roll, baked sweet potato, green beans, pineapple.
WEDNESDAY: Hot dog on a wheat roll, baked beans, corn nibbler, strawberry shortcake.
THURSDAY: Roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, California vegetable blend, wheat dinner roll, applesauce.
FRIDAY: Chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on wheat bread, pickled beets, marinated vegetable salad, deluxe fruit cup.
ATTORNEY FOR THE ELDERLY
Gary Billingsley, Attorney for the Elderly through the Niagara County Office for the Aging, has office hours from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Office for the Aging, 111 Main St., Lockport. Satellite offices will be open next week at: Wheatfield Community Center, 2790 Church Road, 11 a.m. to noon Thursday (July 7), call 716-694-8504 for an appointment; and Cal Richards Senior Center, 7100 Lockport Road, Niagara Falls, noon to 1 p.m. Thursday (July 7). Where appointments are not required, walk-ins will be taken in order of arrival.
JOHN DUKE SENIOR CENTER, NIAGARA FALLS
Here’s a list of daily activities at the center at 1201 Hyde Park Blvd.
• MONDAY: Bingo 10:30-11:30 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.; knitting class 1-3 p.m.
• TUESDAY: Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.
• WEDNESDAY: Needle painting 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.; euchre 1-3 p.m.
• THURSDAY: Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; chair yoga 10:50-11:30 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.; pickle ball 1-3 p.m.
• FRIDAY: Zumba gold 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.; 1-3 p.m. euchre.
Safety Drivers Class is offered once a month, call (716)297-9324 to make an appointment.
For more information, call (716) 297-9324.
NORTH TONAWANDA & WHEATFIELD SENIORS
Upcoming senior trips. Contact Jean Marshall at 716-694-5567 or jeannmarshall39@yahoo.com
• July 20 “Snake-Eye Sam’s Saloon Showdown” — 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. $95. We’re off to the Station Theater in Erie, Pa. for a Wild West Showdown. This comedy musical takes you back to 1875 when cowboys and dancing can-can girls were as common as buffalo roamin’ the range. A chuck-wagon-chow-down is included. Departs from Manhattan Street Parking Lot, NT.
• Aug. 22-25 “Castles of New York” — $684 ppd A trip to Alexandria Bay and the Thousand Islands includes a cruise on the St. Lawrence River to tour Boldt Castle & Singer Castle. Then depart for Albany to tour the NYS Capitol Building and Wing’s Castle before stopping at Millbrook Vineyards and Winery for a tour and sampling. Departs from Wheatfield Senior Center.
• Sept. 21 “Meet the Makers” — 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. $96. Meet firsthand how some specialty products are made in the Erie, Pa. area. Tour Pulakos Chocolates (receive samples), tour Erie Brewery (sample beers), learn about apple growing at Burch Farms (wine sampling), and learn the art of fine wine making at Arrowhead Winery (tasting included). Lunch will be a buffet at the Concourse of Union Station – a 1927 renovated train station. Departs from Manhatten Street parking lot, NT.
LEWISTON SENIOR CLUB
The Lewiston Senior Club meets on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 12:30 pm at the Lewiston Senior Center, 4361 Lower River Road, Youngstown. All are welcome to attend. For information call Paulette at 297-4749.
The Lewiston Senior Club will be holding the following at the Lewiston Senior Center. 4361 Lower River Road:
• July 1-4 — Bicentennial celebration.
LEWISTON TRAVEL CLUB
“The Lewiston Travel Club meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month. 12:30 pm at the Lewiston Senior Center, 4361 Lower River Road, Lewiston.
The Lewiston Travel Club will be meeting on Tuesday, June 28, 12:30 p.m. at the Lewiston Senior Center. The travel club will be traveling to the Seneca Allegany Casino in October. For information on these events contact Paulette Glasgow, 297-4749
The following trips are planned:
• July 14, Buffalo River History Tour and Platters Chocolate Factory Tour, price: $75
• Oct. 17, Seneca Allegany Casino. Price is $30 and includes $25 in free slots.
Payments sent to Lewiston Travel Club, 836 The Circle Drive, Lewiston, NY 14092. For information contact Paulette @716-297-4749.
SANBORNITE SENIORS
The Sanbornite Seniors invite community participation. The club meets at the Sanborn Fire Hall on Buffalo Street. Events include:
• Bingo, 1 to 2 p.m. on the 1st Wednesday monthly. Lunch at noon, bring your own lunch. Beverages provided.
• Dinner (5:30 p.m.) and entertainment, 7 p.m., on the third Wednesday monthly. Dinner will be either a potluck or catered with the cost announced ahead of time.
• Gentle Fun Exercise, 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
TRIPS:
• Aug. 22, Batavia Downs, cost $29. Includes Coach transportation, $25 free play. Senior Monday more perks available at casino.
RANSOMVILLE RETIREES
Ransomville Rural Retirees gatherings take place at Ransomville Free Methodist Church, 3924 Ransomville Road, on the first Thursday of the month. Bring a dish to pass. All senior citizens in the area are invited to join in, especially the young at heart! For more information, call club director Grace at 716-791-3153 or check out the group on Facebook. For information about group travel, contact travel manager Jean Marshall at 716-694-5567 or jeanmarshall39@yahoo.com.
WILSON SENIORS
Wilson Seniors get together at the Wilson fire hall on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Gathering begins at 10 a.m. and a group meeting is conducted at 11 a.m. All senior citizens are welcome, regardless where they reside. Just bring a bag lunch and your own beverage; dessert will be provided. For more information, call Bonnie at 716-638-4030.
