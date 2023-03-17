BLACKSBURG, Va. — Myah Selland scored 29 points to lead No. 9 seed South Dakota State to a 62-57 overtime victory over eighth-seeded Southern California on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament’s Seattle Region.
Selland scored 16 consecutive points spanning the fourth quarter and overtime for the Jackrabbits (29-5), who won their 22nd consecutive game despite shooting 35.2% (19 of 54) and committing 20 turnovers.
Destiny Littleton led Southern Cal (21-10) with 18 points.
No. 8 South Florida 67, No. 9 Marquette 65 (OT)
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeau scored 22 points and Elena Tsineke’s jumper with 31.2 seconds left in overtime put South Florida ahead for good in a victory over No. 9 seed Marquette to start the women’s NCAA Tournament on Friday.
The Golden Eagles had a final shot at victory, but freshman Mackenzie Hare’s 3-pointer with a second to go rolled around the inside of the rim and came out.
The Bulls tied a single-season program record with their 27th victory. They’ll play No. 1 overall seed South Carolina for a spot in the Sweet 16.
No. 11 Mississippi State 81, No. 6 Creighton 66
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Jerkaila Jordan scored 20 and led No. 11 seed Mississippi State to a win against No. 6 Creighton in the women’s NCAA Tournament.
Jessika Carter, the 6-foot-5 Bulldog center, took advantage of the Bluejays’ undersized front court, with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Anastasia Hayes chipped in 12 points and seven assists. Ahlana Smith and Asianae Johnson each added 10 points.
Lauren Jensen scored 22 points to lead Creighton (22-9), which made a run to the regional final last season. Emma Ronsiek scored 21 points, hitting 3 of 6 shots from beyond the arc.
The Bulldogs picked up their second NCAA Tournament victory in coach Sam Purcell’s inaugural season in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State defeated Illinois in a First Four matchup on Wednesday.
No. 10 Georgia 66, No. 7 Florida State 54
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Diamond Battles scored 21 points and Audrey Warren added 11 points as Georgia defeated Florida State in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament on Friday.
The 10th-seeded Bulldogs advanced to Sunday’s second round to face either No. 2 seed Iowa or 15th-seeded Southeastern Louisiana. Jordan Isaacs had 10 points and Javyn Nicholson had 13 rebounds for Georgia, which led 43-40 with 2:03 left in the third quarter before going on a 14-0 run that extended three minutes into the fourth quarter.
Erin Howard had 19 points and nine rebounds to lead Florida State.
No. 3 Notre Dame 82, No. 14 Southern Utah 56
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Forward Maddy Westbeld scored 20 points and led No. 3 seed Notre Dame to a win over No. 14 seed Southern Utah in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.
Guard Sonia Citron chipped in 14 points and a season-high six assists. Megan Jensen led Southern Utah with 11 points. Notre Dame awaits No. 11 Mississippi State.
No.1 South Carolina 72, No. 16 Norfolk State 40
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Zia Cooke scored 11 points as No. 1 South Carolina moved five wins away from a perfect season after opening the women’s NCAA Tournament with a victory over No. 16 seed Norfolk State on Friday.
The Gamecocks improved to 33-0 and won their 39th straight dating back to last year’s run to the NCAA title.
No. 2 Iowa 95, No. 15 SE Louisiana 43
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark had 26 points and 12 assists and Monika Czinano added 22 points as Iowa beat Southeastern Louisiana in a women’s NCAA Tournament first-round game on Friday.
Hannah Stuelke added 13 points for the Hawkeyes, the second seed in Seattle Regional 4. Iowa will play No. 10 seed Georgia in the second round on Sunday. Clark, an Associated Press first-team All-American who was third in the nation in scoring at 27 points per game, added seven assists.
Cierria Cunningham led Southeastern Louisiana with 15 points.
No. 6 Michigan 71, No. 11 UNLV 59
BATON ROUGE, La. — Emily Kiser had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Maddie Nolan added 18 points, and sixth-seeded Michigan beat 11th-seeded UNLV on Friday in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.
The Wolverines ended the Rebels’ 22-game winning streak and moved on to face either LSU or Hawaii in the second round of the Greenville 2 region. Leigha Brown scored 17 points for Michigan, which had lost three of its previous four games. The Wolverines used their advantages in size and physicality to build and keep a double-digit lead for much of the game.
Essence Booker scored 16 points for UNLV.
No. 3 LSU 73, No. 14 Hawaii 50
BATON ROUGE, La. — Angel Reese had 34 points and 15 rebounds — her 29th double-double this season — and third seeded LSU defeated No. 14 seed Hawaii in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.
Flau’Jae Johnson scored 10 for LSU. The Tigers raced to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and maintained a comfortable lead most of the way. LSU advanced to a second-round match-up on Sunday with sixth-seeded Michigan.
Kallin Spiller and Daejah Phillips each scored 13 for Hawaii, which was held 10 points below its average scoring total for the season. Lily Wahinekapu scored 11 for the Rainbow Wahine.
No. 1 Stanford 92, No. 16 Sacred Heart 49
STANFORD, Calif. — Haley Jones had 17 points and six rebounds for a top-seeded Stanford team missing star Cameron Brink because of a stomach bug, and the Cardinal advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament by beating 16th-seeded Sacred Heart.
Freshman Talana Lepolo dished out seven assists in her NCAA debut as Stanford advances to the second round Sunday against the winner of Friday’s second game between No. 8 seed Ole Miss and ninth-seeded Gonzaga.
Freshman Ny’Ceara Pryor scored 12 points to lead cold-shooting Sacred Heart.
No. 1 Virginia Tech 58, No. 16 Chattanooga 33
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Georgia Amoore scored 22 points, Elizabeth Kitley added 12, and top-seeded Virginia Tech rolled to a victory over No. 16 seed Chattanooga in the first round of the NCAA Tournament’s Seattle Region 3.
Kitley added 14 rebounds while Amoore hit five 3-pointers for the Hokies (28-4), who won their 12th consecutive game.
Yazz Wazeerud-Din and Raven Thompson led Chattanooga (20-13) with 10 points each. The Moccasins were held to their lowest point total of the season.
No. 2 Maryland 93, No. 15 Holy Cross 61
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Abby Meyers scored 16 points and Diamond Miller added 13 points and eight rebounds as second-seeded Maryland rolled to a victory over 15th-seeded Holy Cross in the women’s NCAA Tournament.
The Terrapins scored the game’s first 14 points and advanced to face seventh-seeded Arizona on Sunday. Maryland was able to give its top players plenty of rest, with Miller, Meyers and Shyanne Sellers each playing a little over half the game. Sellers had 13 points and eight assists, and Brinae Alexander led Maryland in scoring with 18 points.
Holy Cross was led by Simone Foreman’s 13 points.
No. 7 Arizona 75, No. 10 West Virginia 62
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Cate Reese scored 25 points and Esmery Martinez had a double-double against her former team to help seventh-seeded Arizona to a victory over 10th-seeded West Virginia in the women’s NCAA Tournament.
The Wildcats started fast and never trailed. They’ll play Maryland next. Arizona entered the tournament on a three-game losing streak. Martinez had 13 points and 12 rebounds.
JJ Quinerly led West Virginia with 19 points.
No. 2 Utah 103, No. 15 Gardner-Webb 77
SALT LAKE CITY — Alissa Pili tallied 33 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to power second-seeded Utah past 15th-seeded Gardner-Webb in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.
Jenna Johnson added 20 points and five assists for the Utes. Pili and Johnson combined to make 22 of 31 shots as the Bulldogs struggled to keep the duo from relentlessly attacking the basket. The Utes improved to 26-4 and advanced to play the North Carolina State-Princeton winner in the Greenville 2 Region.
Gardner-Webb had a 21-game winning streak snapped and fell to 0-3 against Power 5 opponents this season. Jhessyka Williams scored 20 points for the Bulldogs, who finished at 29-5.
