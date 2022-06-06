Schaffert, Lockport carry sprinting torch back to state meet

LOCKPORT — Lockport High School sending track athletes to states is never a surprise. It’s almost an annual tradition. So when the Lions recorded three Section VI championships and qualified in four events, no eyebrows were raised.
It is the 10th season in a row Lockport will be sending at least one athlete to states, but perhaps never quite such an inexperienced group as this one. All five Lions heading to the NYSPHSAA track and field championships on Friday and Saturday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School will be making their first appearances at states.
Matthew Schaffert will be joining Zion Cheatham, Sam Marquez and Shey Williams in the 4x100-meter relay, while also running in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Senior Austin Zimmerman will be competing in the high jump while serving as the alternate to the relay team.
Coming through one of the premier sprint programs in Western New York, Schaffert will be the eighth Lockport runner to qualify for states in the 100 or 200 in the last 25 years — a group that has qualified for those events 11 times. And it doesn’t include Collin Thompson, who won both races at the Section VI meet last year, when there was no state meet due to COVID-19.
The Lions will also be sending a 4x100 relay team for the eighth time since 1998 — not including last year’s sectional title team — and the fifth in the last decade.
“It’s everybody coming together and making the whole team dynamic work,” Lockport head coach Tim Willett said. “You lose someone on your staff and athletes every year and you figure out a way to pull everyone around that while working together for that same goal.”
Schaffert was the runner most likely to reach states coming into the year, although it’s his first season as the team’s No. 1 sprinter. He began running the 200 midway through the season and his 22.84-second time at sectionals won by a whopping 0.46 seconds.
The senior took second in the 100 in 11.41 seconds, but felt he didn’t run his race and hasn’t run his best time yet this season. Schaffert, whose top time is 11.06, was hoping to break the 11-second mark at the state qualifier, but his main competitor, Niagara Falls’ Jacob Winn, was disqualified for a false start, and the lane next to him was left open. It ended as the first Section VI state qualifier where the 100 winner didn’t break 11 seconds since 2016.
“Had we not lost a year to the pandemic, maybe he’d be in a different position,” Lockport sprints and jumps coach Dan Langendorfer said. “I think he can go sub-11 in the 100. He didn’t show it this weekend, but I think he sent a statement to the rest of the section and the state by winning the 200 so handily."
Schaffert has a chance to make the finals in both events — and perhaps medal by placing in the top-six — while breaking the 11-second mark in the 100, something Langendorfer believes is likely necessary to qualify for the finals.
“I like being the underdog,” Schaffert said. “If they’re overlooking you, when you do something great, they’re like, ‘Where did this guy come from?’ I feel like I thrive in that environment.”
Schaffert will be the second leg of a 4x100 relay team featuring three young but talented underclassmen. The event has arguably been Lockport’s most successful at states, medaling four times in 20 years, including placing third in 2016 with a school-record time of 42.34 seconds.
Cheatham, Schaffert, Marquez and Williams also have a chance to climb into the finals and perhaps get onto the podium. It also gives the younger runners a chance to make their first bids for who will slide into the top sprinting slot next year.
Cheatham, who ran the 100 and 200 at the state qualifier, has been the No. 2 sprinter for Lockport all season and the coaches believe he can take over Schaffert’s role next season. The girls team's sprinters call Marquez the terminator because every step he takes is the same, and Williams has dazzled by running 11.78 in the 100 during his first season in the sport.
“They’re expecting to see people they could see next year or the year after,” Langendorfer said. “They’re going to put those guys in their head. … They’re starting to run against the clock and they want to see where they stack up against the best in the state.”
Lockport’s key to winning medals is quite simple. The Lions won’t necessarily be competing against other runners or teams. They will be competing against the clock.
There is nothing Lockport can do to make an opponent run slower. In fact, it would be preferable they run faster, to help set a faster pace to the race. Track is one of the few sports in which competitors know what it will likely take to win, and for many, the time or distance is unattainable.
The average winning time of the last five 4x100 state relay winners is 41.59 seconds. It's improbable the Lions can lower their best time (43.56) by two full seconds, but they can find ways to create personal bests and goals.
Zimmerman finds himself in a similar position, as the average of the winning high jump in the last five years is 6 feet 9. With a top jump of 6-1, Zimmerman may not be in the hunt to win, but it wouldn’t be impossible to tack on 3 inches to sneak onto the podium.
“In our sport, everybody has a chance to find a way to be a winner and it doesn’t have to be a medal around your neck,” Willett said. “I think we should be going into the state meet thinking we should get a medal. If we can shave a couple tenths off, having that competition around makes you run that much harder, that much faster.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.