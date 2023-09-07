Sabres goathead.jpeg

When the Buffalo Sabres brought back their popular “Goathead” jersey for 12 home games last season, the black and red motif brought them some extra jam.

The Sabres registered a gaudy 10-1-1 record in their alternate uniform, recording five or more goals in nine contests and outscoring opponents 58-36. In the rest of their games at KeyBank Center, they compiled a dismal 7-19-3 mark.

So why not sport the “Goathead” more often? In the 2023-24 season, the Sabres will be wearing their third jersey 15 times during the 41-game home slate.

The complete schedule the Sabres announced Thursday is below:

• Oct. 21 vs. New York Islanders, 7 p.m.

• Oct. 29 vs. Colorado Avalanche, 1 p.m.

• Nov. 3 vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.

• Dec. 9 vs. Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.

• Dec. 19 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.

• Dec. 27 vs. Boston Bruins, 7:30 p.m.

• Jan. 11 vs. Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.

• Jan. 17 vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 7:30 p.m.

• Feb. 6 vs. Dallas Stars, 7 p.m.

• Feb. 13 vs. Los Angeles Kings, 7 p.m.

• March 2 vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m.

• March 3 vs. Winnipeg Jets, 7 p.m.

• March 12 vs. Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m.

• March 30 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.

• April 2 vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you