When the Buffalo Sabres brought back their popular “Goathead” jersey for 12 home games last season, the black and red motif brought them some extra jam.
The Sabres registered a gaudy 10-1-1 record in their alternate uniform, recording five or more goals in nine contests and outscoring opponents 58-36. In the rest of their games at KeyBank Center, they compiled a dismal 7-19-3 mark.
So why not sport the “Goathead” more often? In the 2023-24 season, the Sabres will be wearing their third jersey 15 times during the 41-game home slate.
The complete schedule the Sabres announced Thursday is below:
• Oct. 21 vs. New York Islanders, 7 p.m.
• Oct. 29 vs. Colorado Avalanche, 1 p.m.
• Nov. 3 vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.
• Dec. 9 vs. Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.
• Dec. 19 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.
• Dec. 27 vs. Boston Bruins, 7:30 p.m.
• Jan. 11 vs. Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.
• Jan. 17 vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 7:30 p.m.
• Feb. 6 vs. Dallas Stars, 7 p.m.
• Feb. 13 vs. Los Angeles Kings, 7 p.m.
• March 2 vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m.
• March 3 vs. Winnipeg Jets, 7 p.m.
• March 12 vs. Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m.
• March 30 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.
• April 2 vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m.
