The Buffalo Sabres will be honoring legendary play-by-play man Rick Jeanneret’s life Sunday at KeyBank Center with a roundtable discussion featuring broadcasters and alumni.

Jeanneret, who died Thursday of multi-organ failure at 81, called Sabres games for 51 years before retiring in 2022.

General admission tickets for “Remembering RJ: The Man Behind the Mic” are free and available to the public through Ticketmaster.

The event starts at 5 p.m. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. The event will also be televised on MSG and streamed on Sabres.com and the team’s social media platforms.

To respect the wishes of Jeanneret and his family, a memorial service won’t be held.

The Sabres plan to honor Jeanneret’s legacy throughout the upcoming season. Details will be announced at a later date.

