The Buffalo Sabres will be honoring legendary play-by-play man Rick Jeanneret’s life Sunday at KeyBank Center with a roundtable discussion featuring broadcasters and alumni.
Jeanneret, who died Thursday of multi-organ failure at 81, called Sabres games for 51 years before retiring in 2022.
General admission tickets for “Remembering RJ: The Man Behind the Mic” are free and available to the public through Ticketmaster.
The event starts at 5 p.m. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. The event will also be televised on MSG and streamed on Sabres.com and the team’s social media platforms.
To respect the wishes of Jeanneret and his family, a memorial service won’t be held.
The Sabres plan to honor Jeanneret’s legacy throughout the upcoming season. Details will be announced at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.