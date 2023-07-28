The Buffalo Sabres, Friday, signed winger Zach Benson, the 13th overall pick this year, to a three-year, entry-level contract.
He’s the second prospect from the Sabres’ 2023 draft class to ink his deal, joining forward Anton Wahlberg, the 39th selection.
The contract has a $950,000 average annual value – an $855,000 base salary and a $95,000 signing bonus – according to capfriendly.com.
Benson, 18, enjoyed a dynamic junior campaign with the Western Hockey League’s Winnipeg Ice last season, scoring 36 goals and 98 points in 98 games. He added seven goals and 17 points in 15 playoff contests.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Benson spent all season in Winnipeg playing beside Sabres center prospect Matt Savoie, the ninth pick in 2022.
If Savoie doesn’t make Buffalo’s roster next year, they could team up again in Wenatchee, Washington, where the Winnipeg franchise moved last month.
Overall, Benson has compiled 71 goals and 181 points in 142 career WHL games and 16 goals and 40 points in 30 playoffs outings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.