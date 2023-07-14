The Buffalo Sabres on Friday signed two players, inking forward prospect Anton Wahlberg to a three-year, entry-level contract and winger Brett Murray to a one-year, two-way deal.
Wahlberg, 18, is the first member of the Sabres’ 2023 draft class to sign a contract. The Swede’s deal has a $950,000 average annual value, according to capfriendly.com.
Murray, 24, was a restricted free agent. His deal is worth $775,000 in the NHL. He will receive $250,000 in the minors, according to puckpedia.com, with the contract guaranteeing him $300,000.
Winger Linus Weissbach is the Sabres’ last unsigned restricted free agent.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Wahlberg said at the NHL Draft on June 29 in Nashville he has one year left on his Swedish contract. He participated in Buffalo’s development camp last week.
General manager Kevyn Adam said the Sabres tried to acquire another first-round pick to draft Wahlberg before he was available in the second round, 39th overall.
Wahlberg scored 14 goals and 27 points in 32 games for Malmo’s junior team last year. He registered two goals and four points in 17 contests for Malmo’s Swedish Hockey League team, his first extended taste of pro hockey.
Meanwhile, Murray enjoyed a career season with the Rochester Americans last year, scoring 23 goals and 49 points in 71 games, offensive numbers that ranked second and third, respectively, on the AHL club. He added four goals and 10 points in 14 games in the Calder Cup Playoffs.
The 6-foot-5, 228-pound Murray has recorded two goals and six points in 21 career games with the Sabres. He played a career-high 19 contests in 2021-22. Buffalo recalled him once last season but he did not play.
Murray must clear waivers to return to the minors. He will likely compete for a spot on Buffalo’s fourth line in training camp.
He has registered 56 goals and 125 points in 205 career games with the Amerks over four seasons.
The Sabres drafted him in fourth round in 2016, 99th overall. He began his pro career on an AHL contract before earning an NHL deal.
