The Sabres on Thursday recalled goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the Rochester Americans to replace Eric Comrie, who suffered a lower-body injury in Wednesday’s 4-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators.
Coach Don Granato told reporters in Ottawa following the Sabres’ seventh straight loss Comrie, 27, will “be out for a little bit.” The Sabres did not practice on Thursday, so he hasn’t offered a fresh update on Comrie.
Luukkonen, a prospect labeled as the Sabres’ goalie of the future, has compiled a 6-3-0 record with a 3.07 goals-against average and an .898 save percentage in nine AHL games this season.
The Finn, 23, spent parts of the last two seasons in Buffalo, registering a 3-8-2 mark with a 3.08 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage in his first 13 NHL outings.
With veteran Craig Anderson, 41, having assumed a backup role this season, the 6-foot-5, 217-pound Luukkonen might earn regular action during his recall.
Comrie was injured when Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin checked Mathieu Joseph into him as the Senators forward charged to the net 9:43 into the second period. Comrie fell to the ice and grabbed his left leg before shaking off the injury and staying in the game.
At the 12:36 mark, however, Comrie departed the ice and was replaced by Anderson.
In other news, Granato did not have an update on winger Zemgus Girgensons, who left the game with an undisclosed injury.
The Sabres are scheduled to practice today in Buffalo before traveling to Toronto for Saturday’s game against the Maple Leafs.
