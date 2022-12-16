The Buffalo Sabres, who played Thursday’s game with just five healthy defensemen, have recalled Jeremy Davies from the Rochester Americans.
Lower-body injuries forced defensemen Jacob Bryson, Henri Jokiharju, Ilya Lyubushkin and Owen Power to all miss Thursday’s 4-2 road win over the Colorado Avalanche.
Power was a late scratch prior to Thursday’s game. Lyubushkin, meanwhile, resumed practicing on Wednesday and is working toward a return.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Davis, 26, was summoned by the Sabres once this season before Friday, although he did not play. He has scored two goals and five points in 19 games with the Amerks this year.
Davies registered three assists in 22 games with the Nashville Predators over parts of two seasons before signing with the Sabres as a free agent during the summer.
The Sabres play a road game tonight against the Arizona Coyotes.
