ROCHESTER – Buffalo Sabres prospect Lukas Rousek has been named as a replacement for injured teammate Brandon Biro on the North Division team for the upcoming AHL All-Star Classic.
Biro, a center who has a team-high 29 points, is week to week after suffering an upper-body injury, Amerks coach Seth Appert said.
Rousek, 23, has registered 10 goals and 27 points in 38 games as a rookie this season. The Sabres drafted the Czech winger in the sixth round in 2019, 160th overall.
The game is Feb. 6 in Laval, Quebec.
