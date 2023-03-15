A dynamic season in which Buffalo Sabres goalie prospect Devon Levi has compiled the NCAA’s highest save percentage has earned him Hockey East Player of the Year honors and a spot among the 10 Hobey Baker Award finalists.
Levi, a junior at Northeastern, has registered a 17-12-5 record with a 2.24 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage and six shutouts in 34 games this season. On Saturday, the Huskies lost their first game of the Hockey East Tournament, and they’re not expected to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.
The Sabres likely want Levi, 21, to his sign entry level-contract.
The 6-foot, 190-pound Levi was also a finalist for the Hobey Baker, college hockey’s top individual honor, last season. The winner will be announced April 7.
He’s the second Northeastern goalie to be named Hockey East’s top player, joining Brad Thiessen (2008-09).
In Hockey East play this season, Levi led the conference with a 1.81 goals-against average, a .947 save percentage and six shutouts. His 14 wins also tied for the lead.
Levi was recently named Hockey East’s Goaltender of the Year and a First Team All-Star.
He’s also a finalist again for the Richter Award, which he won he won last season as college hockey’s top goalie.
